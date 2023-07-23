Think of Cuba as a neighbor, not a piece on a global game board

Micho Spring is right to advise a return to former president Barack Obama’s policy on Cuba (“US can’t cede Cuba to China,” Opinion, July 19). Easing travel restrictions would allow both Cuban Americans to more easily visit their families and tourists to more easily visit a destination about 90 miles from Florida. Normalizing relations between the United States and Cuba would allow partnerships on medical developments to be renewed and economic opportunities to reopen in ways that benefit both countries. Taking Cuba off the terrorism list would bring us back to reality and remove sanctions that hurt average Cubans far more than the government.

We should do these things because they are humane, economically sound, and popular, not because doing so would keep Cuba from falling into the hands of Russia or China. Dividing the world into camps is 20th-century thinking and won’t solve global problems such as pandemics and climate change. Cuba isn’t a square to be won in a cold war chess game. It’s our neighbor.