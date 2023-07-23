Terrifying irony: We train troops, and some become threats themselves

Re “Armed, extreme, and in uniform: Training, weapons access heighten threat of radicals in military” (Page A1, June 16): Hanna Krueger’s story is rife with irony. American tax dollars pay the military to train service members to protect Americans from enemies at home and abroad. Troops return home trained killers. They seek fellowship with like-minded individuals and some get radicalized by extreme views. Some then turn their guns on Americans and our democracy.

When the military tries to identify extremists in their ranks, alt-right talking heads and right-wing Republican politicians ridicule the effort.

At home, the power of politics prevails, and Americans can only protect themselves by voting Republican extremists out of office.