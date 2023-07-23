Four things Mass. can do now to lower flood risk from failing dams

Re “Rains exposed frailty of dams” (Page A1, July 16): The recent coverage of the risk of failing dams in New England is a sobering view into how vulnerable our aging infrastructure is, and it’s only part of the story. In fact, not all high-risk dams are identified on the map that accompanied your story. Key dams in the Charles, Mystic, and Neponset watersheds are unsafe, putting people, property, and the environment at risk. In addition, most of the more than 3,000 dams in the Commonwealth no longer serve a purpose, were never designed to control floods, and were built for the weather of the past. As recent events show, climate change-driven storms are leading to ever greater flood risk.

There are four things the Commonwealth can do right now: Update dam hazard ratings using rainfall projections that account for climate and property risk; update maps that show where flooding would happen should a dam fail; make this data easily available to the public; and above all, make it state policy to prioritize removal of unnecessary dams and river restoration over more costly options such as dam repair or disaster recovery.