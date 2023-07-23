Adrian Mannarino beats teenager Alex Michelsen to win Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I.

But the second-seeded Frenchman was too much for Michelsen, as Mannarino won the first set comfortably and secured a crucial break at 4-4 in the second set, serving out the match and the championship.

The unseeded teenager had beaten two seeded players (Maxime Cressy and Mackenzie McDonald) plus longtime American star John Isner to make an unexpected run to the men’s singles final.

France’s Adrian Mannarino won his third career ATP singles title on Sunday, closing out a strong grass court season by ending 18-year-old American Alex Michelsen’s impressive tournament run in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I.

Advertisement

Michelsen entered the tournament ranked No. 190 in the world, and will likely see a significant jump after a strong performance in Newport.

“This was probably the best week of my life, tennis-wise,” Michelsen said in a post-match interview. “I want to congratulate Adrian for a great week, [he’s] one of the best grass court players on tour.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

For Mannarino, it’s the crowning achievement of a brilliant grass run over the last few weeks, during which he reached the final in Mallorca and beat world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and No. 8 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s Club ahead of Wimbledon.

“It was a pleasure to play this week in Newport [again],” Mannarino said. “I’ve been doing well this year ... the past nine years I wasn’t doing great here, but it’s always a pleasure to be back, I always enjoy it.

“I want to congratulate Alex on a great couple of weeks, he’s playing really well and he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Top-seeded Americans Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons claimed the men’s doubles title over a tandem of Australian Max Purcell and American William Blumberg, dominating the tie-break to win 6-3, 5-7, 10-5.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.