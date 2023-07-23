Denied last year, Denny Hamlin returns to Pocono victory lane, earns 50th career NASCAR Cup win

Larson’s view: His so-called good buddy Hamlin ran him up the track, smashed him into the wall and derailed his chance at the win.

Hamlin’s take: His Toyota held firm in the middle lane while Larson’s Chevrolet ran out of room on the outside when it got choked in a tight aerodynamic situation and sailed into the wall.

Denny Hamlin chalked up his record seventh win at Pocono Raceway — “Eight, right?” he quipped — to nothing more than coming out ahead after a hard, respectful duel with Kyle Larson over the furious final laps.

Larson was furious. Hamlin shrugged it off. After all, he had the win at Pocono — and this time it counted.

Hamlin returned to victory lane Sunday a year after his first-place finish was thrown out, giving him a track-record seven wins and 50 overall in his Cup career.

Hamlin won for the second time this season and also gave Toyota its 600th NASCAR victory. Afterward, he stood firm that he did not even brush Larson.

“I’m not here to defend anything,” Hamlin said. “How can you wreck someone you don’t touch?”

Hamlin passed Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon — for the second straight year — for most wins at the tri-oval track. Hamlin and his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch had their 1-2 finishes stripped a year ago by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations.

That made Hamlin the first disqualified Cup winner since April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

“That was a bitter disappointment for us last year,” team owner Joe Gibbs said. “Hopefully today, that’s not going to be the case and we get through inspection.”

They did. Hamlin laughed as he referenced the reason for the DQ, saying, “there’s no tape on the car this time.”

But Hamlin might have to go to the videotape to see if his No. 11 Toyota really did make contact with Larson. The pair bumped and battled over the final laps before the three-time Daytona 500 winner pulled away on the final restart and won with the caution flag out.

“Damn, man, we’re all racing for a win and I guarantee you, roles reversed, it goes the same way,” Hamlin said.

The sold-out crowd — Pocono’s largest since 2010 — showered Hamlin with boos.

“I love it,” Hamlin said. “They can boo my rock out of here in a few years.”

Pocono paints rocks outside the garage to honor of some of NASCAR’s greats, such as Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty. Hamlin swept two races at Pocono in his rookie season in 2006, and added wins in 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020.

Larson faded to 20th and blamed Hamlin for shooting the No. 5 Chevrolet into the wall.

“I’ve never had to apologize to him about anything, anything I’ve done on the racetrack,” Larson said. “I can count four or five times where he’s had to reach out to me, ‘Oh, man, I’m sorry I put you in a bad spot there.’ Eventually, like he says, you have to start racing people a certain way to get the respect back.”

Hamlin won his 50th race in 635 career Cup starts spent entirely with Gibbs.

“He has been so loyal to us,” Gibbs said. “We went through one half of a year with Denny racing in Xfinity. We were struggling with our Cup car and we put him in there. It’s been going on 18 years.”

Tyler Reddick was second and Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at New Hampshire, was third. Kevin Harvick and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.

Austin Dillon chucked his helmet at former teammate Reddick’s car after the two were involved in a wreck. Dillon’s Ford slammed into the wall and its passenger side crumpled. Dillon threw his helmet as he walked off the track.

“I was just trying to hit him,” Dillon said. “They’re going probably 65. If I had started at the front of the car, I might have got him at the door.”

Joey Logano’s rough race ended with a bumpy ride to pit road. Logano, who won the first stage, later hit the wall, blew four tires and finished 35th. The Team Penske driver criticized NASCAR for the jittery ride to the pits in his Ford and said the tow truck caused additional damage to the car.

NASCAR next heads to Richmond. Larson won the race in April while Harvick is the defending winner of last summer’s race.

Verstappen, Red Bull still unbeatable

Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton started from pole position ahead of Verstappen, who muscled him out at the first corner and never looked back.

Red Bull’s 12th straight win, including the final race of 2022, broke McLaren’s record for consecutive team wins set in 1988.

“People forget how hard it is to win 12 in a row, even when you have the fastest car,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time.”

Verstappen is cruising toward a third straight F1 title. His ninth victory overall — complete with another bonus point for the fastest lap — means the 25-year-old Dutchman already leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points after just 11 races.

McLaren driver Lando Norris finished second for the second-straight race and Perez was third for a much-needed second podium in six races.

“If Max retires then maybe (we can win),” Norris joked. “We’re happy with the progress and to be where we are today, fighting for podiums. Our time will come later in the year.”

Hamilton started from pole for the first time since the penultimate race of 2021 in Saudi Arabia — which was also when he won his record-extending 103rd F1 race. He has not won since.

He felt he had a chance after an impressive drive in qualifying. But Verstappen, who won from 10th here last year, overtook a sluggish Hamilton as they dived into the first turn. The McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri also jumped past Hamilton and dropped him down to fourth.

That is where he finished at the sinewy 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) Hungaroring track, one of the hardest in F1 for overtaking.

Daniel Ricciardo finished 13th for AlphaTauri on his F1 comeback and beat teammate Yuki Tsunoda in 15th.

Perez took some pressure off by padding out his lead in the standings over third-place Fernando Alonso to 32 points. Hamilton’s now just six points adrift of the Spaniard.

After taking fourth place at Silverstone, the Australian rookie Piastri maintained his form with a solid fifth for an improving McLaren that has grabbed a healthy 58 points in two races.

Mercedes improved as the race progressed and temperatures cooled, allowing George Russell to surge past Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. to finish sixth. Sainz was seventh ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc — who dropped a place with a 5-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane — while Alonso and his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10.

Newgarden wins at Iowa, again

Josef Newgarden got one win on Saturday, but he said it felt like “50 percent of the battle.” So he completed the doubleheader sweep he wanted at a track where he’s had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden, who led 212 of 250 laps, held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, beating Team Penske teammate Will Power by less than a second and slightly closing the gap behind series points leader Alex Palou with five races to go.

“Today, I feel like we’re done now,” Newgarden said. “It’s finished.”

It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the 0.875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in the first race of the series’ lone doubleheader of the season. Newgarden needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh — he started third on Saturday — but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control the rest of the way.

“I felt like today was going to have a different twist, and it did,” said Newgarden, who spent four hours studying video on Saturday night, looking for something that he could use in this race.

Newgarden left the weekend second in the series standings, 80 points behind Palou, who finished third. Palou came into the weekend with a 117-point lead over Scott Dixon, with Newgarden 126 points back in third place.

“I’ll take it,” Newgarden said. “It’s a positive result to the weekend.”

Palou said he was dreading the doubleheader long before he came to Iowa, but was happy leaving with one podium finish.

“We knew it would be a tough weekend,” said Palou, who finished eighth on Saturday. “Today we had no pace. I was struggling to keep the tires under the deck. The team got me back into it.”

Newgarden continued his dominance on ovals this season. He won at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2, then won the Indianapolis 500. It was his fifth consecutive win on ovals dating back to last season, tying him with A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr. for the longest oval win streak in IndyCar.

Power, on the pole for both weekend races, led the first 30 laps before Newgarden used a lower line to pass Power and fellow Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin as they encountered slower traffic.

Felix Rosenqvist, who started 16th, finished fourth. McLaughlin was fifth, the last driver on the lead lap.