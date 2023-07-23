France not panicking despite scoreless tie with Jamaica, while Netherlands and Sweden narrowly avoid upset bids

Renard led Saudi Arabia to a famous win against Argentina at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year, before Lionel Messi’s team rebounded and went on to lift the trophy for their country.

With that in mind, the France coach was not unduly concerned by his team’s 0-0 with Jamaica on Sunday in Sydney, which was one of the biggest surprises so far at the Women’s World Cup.

Hervé Renard knows all about World Cup shocks. He also knows an early setback can be overcome in international soccer.

“I’ve already won competitions after drawing my first two games,” said the two-time Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach. “Let’s talk about the World Cup 2022. I don’t think that we should be getting ahead of ourselves.

Advertisement

“There are lots of people, lots of teams that start with the fanfare and are not there come the final and others are maybe slow to get out of the starting blocks.”

While there is no need for France to panic, this was still an unexpected result for the fifth-ranked team in the world and one of the tournament favorites.

By contrast, Jamaica is ranked 43rd and entered the tournament having lost all of its games at its World Cup debut in 2019 with a goal difference of minus-11.

“We always tell our players just don’t worry about the rankings,” said Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson, who declared his country’s first point ever in the competition as its greatest achievement in soccer.

“I think it is the No. 1 result I have seen men or women,” he said. “I would put it there. If you go by the rankings you would say that result on this stage has to be No. 1.”

Jamaica’s players ran onto the field after the final whistle as if they’d been crowned world champions. It would have been a very different story had Kadidiatou Diani’s 90th-minute header not struck the bar.

Advertisement

Sweden avoids South Africa’s upset bid

Sweden produced a drab opening performance on a gloomy night of mist and rain but managed to pull off a surprisingly difficult 2-1 victory to fend off plucky South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand.

South Africa caught Sweden off guard when Hildah Magaia scored in the 48th minute to take a shocking lead in the Group G match while threatening to notch the first major upset of the tournament.

Sweden had dominated a scoreless first half with 71 percent of possession and eight corners, but there was something lacking in its performance. Sweden looked lost after halftime and South Africa took advantage when Thembi Kgatlana dropped behind the defense and struck a high shot that keeper Zecira Musovic could only parry.

Magaia hurled herself forward with such force she was carried into the goal along with the ball. She rolled into the back of the net and lay there for several moments and was eventually substituted.

Sweden, which hadn’t lost a World Cup group match since 2003 and was expected to ease past 54th-ranked South Africa, suddenly seemed in danger.

But Sweden got on the board in the 64th minute with Fridolina Rolfo’s equalizer. Amanda Ilestedt then produced a perfect header from a corner with a minute left in regulation to help Sweden escape at the end of an unimpressive opening game effort.

Netherlands holds off plucky Portugal

Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a header in the 13th minute, leading the Netherlands to a 1-0 win over Portugal in Dunedin, New Zealand, as the 2019 finalists began their tournament run.

Advertisement

The Dutch defender gathered herself as teammate Sherida Spitse lofted a corner kick her way, then headed the ball across the goal into the far side of the net. An offside review delayed the celebration.

The goal by the 30-year-old van der Gragt, who plans to retire after the tournament, was the quickest first goal yet. The Dutch controlled the tempo of the game — Portugal’s first shot of the match didn’t come until the 82nd minute.

The meeting with the Netherlands, ranked No. 9 in the world, marked Portugal’s first-ever tournament appearance.

Benzina breaks new ground

When Nouhaila Benzina steps onto the field for Morocco’s first match against Germany, she will make history — and not just as a player for the first Arab or North African nation ever in the tournament.

The 25-year-old defender will be the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at the senior-level Women’s World Cup. She and the Atlas Lionesses face two-time World Cup champions Germany in Melbourne on Monday (4:30 a.m., FS1).

“Girls will look at Benzina [and think] ‘That could be me,’” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network said of the hijab. “Also the policymakers, the decision-makers, the administrators will say, ‘We need to do more in our country to create these accepting and open and inclusive spaces for women and girls to participate in the game.’”

Benzina, who plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal — the eight-time defending champions in Morocco’s top women’s league — hasn’t yet been made available to speak to reporters. In recent weeks, she has shared social media posts from others about the history-making nature of her World Cup appearance.

Advertisement



