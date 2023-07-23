Patriots positional outlook: Linebacker corps will strike fear into foes

With training camp set to start at the end of the month, we’ll provide a position by position breakdown of where the Patriots stand heading into late July. Now, it’s time for the linebackers.

3: The number of players in New England history who have had multiple three-sack games in a season. Uche turned the trick in 2022, with three-sack games against Arizona and the New York Jets. (Andre Tippett and Mike Vrabel are the other two.)

28: The number of sacks Judon has registered in his first two seasons in New England, good for 20th on the all-time franchise list. (In those two seasons, he’s finished the first half of the season with a combined 16.5 sacks, and the second half with 11.5.)

1,000: The number of snaps — including on special teams — taken by Bentley in 2022. It marked a career-high for the linebacker.

The skinny: This is arguably the most powerful position on the team. Judon was a team leader the last two years and now, with the retirement of Devin McCourty, figures to have an even larger role when it comes to production and leadership. Uche, who is heading into a contract year, is a rising star who had a breakout 2022 with 11.5 sacks. And Bentley has settled into the middle of the defense as an old-school thumper. They figure to be backed by a solid collection of reserves, including Wilson, Perkins, and Jennings, as well as younger players like Mapu, a do-everything rookie who flashed positively this spring.

New England is facing several passing attacks right out of the gate this season. While there are questions about the secondary following McCourty’s retirement, the pressure provided by the likes of Judon and Uche up front could ultimately paper over some of those deficiencies on the back end and help tilt the scales in the Patriots’ favor.

How this position rates vs. the rest of the league: Very good — this is a position of strength for New England. If he stays healthy, Judon should be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Uche is considered one of the best young pass rushers in the league. If the younger players — particularly Mapu, Perkins, and Jennings — can provide depth and versatility, this has a chance to be a special group.

Quote of Note: “We have unicorns, for real.” — Judon, speaking in June with reporters about the versatility of the Patriots’ defense.

Biggest storylines: Can Judon maintain his historically impressive first-half pace over a full season? Will Uche build on the tremendous individual success he enjoyed in 2022? Will the versatility Mapu flashed during the spring workouts translate to regular-season success?

