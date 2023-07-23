Portland Sea Dogs use three pitchers to complete no-hitter against New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Wikelman Gonzlaez walked four and struck out 10 over six innings before giving way to Brendan Cellucci and Luis Guerrero as the Portland Sea Dogs threw a combined no-hitter against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a 6-2 win Sunday at Hadlock Field.

It was Portland’s seventh no-hitter in franchise history and second this season. Chih-Jung Liu threw a seven-inning no-hitter against Akron in the first game of a doubleheader on May 5.

Making just his second start in Double A, Gonzalez allowed a run in the sixth inning on a ground out by Alan Roden that followed two walks.