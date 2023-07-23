Red Sox feast on Mets pitching, rack up 15 hits to win series finale

Chris Murphy, the bulk guy in Sunday’s bullpen game, relinquished a leadoff walk and single that put runners on first and second with no outs. The following batter, Francisco Lindor, scalded a ball off the wall in left-center, plating the first run of the game for the Mets, making it 5-1.

The game began to tighten up for the Red Sox heading into the top of the sixth.

Adam Duvall went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Rafael Devers hit his 24th run of the season, and the Red Sox compiled 15 hits to beat the Mets, 6-1, Sunday night at Fenway Park and take two out of three in the weekend series.

The moment represented an all-too familiar situation for the Sox, whose bullpen coughed up three runs with a five-run lead the night before, forcing Kenley Jansen into a contest that shouldn’t have required manager Alex Cora to call on his closer.

So, after a Jeff McNeil lineout for the first out of the inning, Cora didn’t waste time summoning Josh Winckowksi from the bullpen against the power-hitting Pete Alonso with runners at second and third.

Alonso was ahead in the count, 3-1, and got a sinker at the top of the zone that he fouled back, igniting a collective “ooohh” from the crowd who felt Alonso had just missed a potential three-run homer which would have shrunk the Sox’ lead to a run.

Winckowski, however, stayed with that same pitch, but instead of middle-away, he got the sinker in more, inducing a swing and miss for the second out of the inning.

Then, Winckowski retired Mark Vientos on three straight pitches to end the threat, and subsequently, the Mets.

The Red Sox had 11 hits by the end of the third inning, including seven straight in that frame. Mets starter Carlos Carrasco lasted just 2⅓ innings, allowing 10 hits and five runs. Rafael Devers made it a 6-1 game when he parked a solo shot, his 24th of the season, in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Sox relievers Joely Rodriguez, Joe Jacques, Chris Martin, and Brandon Walter combined to get through the final three innings.

The series win moved the Red Sox to 53-47 on the year. They have pulled within two games of the Blue Jays for the third wild-card spot after winning four of five series this month. The Sox will have a day off before a two-game series with the Braves beginning Tuesday.

