Shohei Ohtani homers in last game at Angel Stadium before trade deadline

Fans still left Angel Stadium not knowing whether they’ll ever see Ohtani in a home uniform again, although the Halos’ recent team success seemingly decreases the odds of a trade. Los Angeles owner Arte Moreno must decide whether to risk losing Ohtani in free agency this winter.

Ohtani drilled a low line drive to center field in the first inning, giving him 24 homers in his last 45 games. Only five other major leaguers entered Sunday with more than 24 homers for the entire season, but Ohtani has rekindled his June power surge after the All-Star break with four homers during the Angels’ nine-game homestand.

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pirates on Sunday.

General manager Perry Minasian has said the Angels are highly unlikely to deal Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention. The Angels are still in the AL wild-card race, although it currently features seven teams separated by roughly six games for the final two spots.

Andrew Velazquez and Luis Rengifo hit back-to-back homers during the Angels’ four-run fifth inning, and Rengifo added another homer in the sixth. Mickey Moniak also extended the majors’ longest active hitting streak to 14 games during Los Angeles’ sixth victory in eight games.

Rizzo ends power drought, Yankees sweep

Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run since May 20 and went 4 for 4 as the Yankees beat the Royals, 8-5, in New York to complete their third series sweep of the season.

Gleyber Torres’s two-run homer sparked New York’s four-run first inning against Jordan Lyles (1-12). Torres extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games but exited in the seventh because of left hip tightness.

Luis Severino (2-4) won for the first time in four starts since June 24.

Harrison Bader punctuated New York’s early burst with an RBI single and the Yankees took all three games from last-place Kansas City for their first series sweep since winning three times in Cincinnati from May 19-21.

Orioles take 3 of 4 from Rays

Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O’Hearn homered as the AL East-leading Orioles beat the Rays, 5-3, to take three of four in a weekend series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Orioles, who started July 6½ games behind Tampa Bay, have a two-game lead over the Rays after winning for the 12th time in 15 games.

Reliever Mike Baumann (7-0) walked two over 2⅔ hitless innings and Félix Bautista gave up ninth-inning singles to Manuel Margot and Yandy Díaz before getting to his 28th save as four Baltimore pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Baltimore pitchers walked six and hit two batters.

Díaz homered for the Rays, who are an AL-worse 4-14 in July. This the first time Tampa Bay has lost a home series to the Orioles since June 2017.

Braves add Chirinos, option Soroka

The Braves have acquired righthanded pitcher Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Rays and optioned righthander Michael Soroka to Triple A Gwinnett. Atlanta also designated righthander Seth Elledge for assignment.

Chirinos, 29, had gone 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA for Tampa Bay in 15 appearances, including four starts. He struck out 31 and walked 20 in 62⅔ innings. He owns a 19-14 record and 3.64 ERA in 64 career appearances, all with Tampa Bay. He has made 33 starts.

Soroka, who turns 26 on Aug. 4, is 2-1 with a 5.52 ERA in six appearances for Atlanta this season after injuries prevented him from pitching at all in 2021 or 2022.

Crews cashes in

Outfielder Dylan Crews is getting a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals, the second-highest agreed to with a drafted player. The 21-year-old LSU outfielder was taken by Washington with the second pick in the draft on July 9, just behind teammate Paul Skenes.

Crews’s contract included a bonus just above his pick’s slot value of $8,998,500. He hit .426 with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs in 71 games while playing center field for the Tigers, who won the NCAA title.

Eovaldi to skip next start

The Rangers will skip All-Star righthander Nathan Eovaldi for one turn through the rotation as part of a plan to give all their starters some rest. Texas hasn’t decided who will take Eovaldi’s turn Tuesday. While acknowledging that Eovaldi’s velocity was down while throwing six scoreless innings in his most recent start against Tampa Bay, manager Bruce Bochy said that wasn’t the only factor in the timing . . . Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright is expected to come off the injured list to start Monday at Arizona. The 41-year-old Wainwright (3-4, 7.66 ERA) was placed on the 15-day IL on July 5 because of shoulder irritation. The three-time All-Star could throw around 65 pitches against the Diamondbacks . . . The Dodgers are backing off on the throwing program for injured ace Clayton Kershaw, postponing a bullpen session while saying the lefthander hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder. Over three days, the update from Roberts changed from Kershaw throwing to hitters, to instead throwing a bullpen, to doing neither.