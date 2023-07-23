We’re witnessing an ascent to greatness from Sophia Smith in the Women’s World Cup

For my money, the true excitement was reserved for the events in New Zealand, where young American star Sophia Smith stamped herself as the future of the women’s game, a soon-to-be 23-year-old forward who immediately delivered the same competitive fire and dominant skill shown at every step of her soccer journey. In scoring two of the United States’ three goals and assisting on the other in the 3-0 win over Vietnam, Smith was the breakout star of the game.

The sublime Messi didn’t disappoint, electrifying fans of the beautiful game with a ridiculously well-placed walk-off free kick goal that lifted his new MLS team to an extra-time victory. But even as Messi earns his headlines, and his paycheck, with Inter Miami, the truth is, he is at the tail end of his career, following a familiar men’s soccer script by winding down here in the international land of marketing opportunity.

Between the American women’s first World Cup match and Lionel Messi making his professional debut in America, Friday was a big night for soccer.

She is poised to be the breakout star of the tournament, perfectly positioned in this intersection of rising popularity for women’s sports as a whole and soccer in particular. From her youthful days in Colorado when a basketball-loving family watched their youngest of three daughters make a hard right into soccer, with parents willing to drive her 170 miles round trip each day so she could practice with a high-level club team, to two years of college ball at Stanford, where she won the 2019 NCAA title, to early entry into the NWSL, where as the No. 1 pick of the Portland Timbers she both won a championship and MVP award, becoming the youngest to do so, Smith primed herself for the biggest stage.

Then she went and delivered.

Afterwards? “It just makes me more excited for the next game,” she said.

The attitude of greatness.

Sports doesn’t always alert you when you are on the ground floor of witnessing the next big thing, and of course it delivers no guarantees that anyone will eventually reach the penthouse. But in Smith, there has so far been no opponent too much to match. Her continued rise feels inevitable. She’s the youngest USWNT player to score multiple goals in her World Cup debut, a feat impressive enough to have team captain and team veteran Alex Morgan tweeting after the 3-0 decision, “She’s THAT girl. Great team win,” around a photo featuring Smith.

It was Morgan’s quick flick of a beautiful through pass from cocaptain Lindsay Horan that set up Smith’s first goal. Running onto the ball just as Morgan redirected it her way, Smith took one dribble with her right foot and one lethal shot with her left. As the celebratory group hug ensued, you could feel the sense of relief through the television screen, an early lead secured against a physical Vietnamese side determined not to get blown out the way Thailand did four years ago.

And if that first goal showed off all the speed and skill that Smith possesses, the second one showed off her grit and determination, coming in stoppage time just before halftime, when Smith pushed back a punch-out from Vietnam’s heroic keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh. Though celebration was delayed, it was not denied, coming once VAR determined that Morgan was not offsides, as officials first indicated.

Not to be finished, there was Smith in the 77th minute, showing off yet another dimension to her game, drawing Thanh out of the goal box by challenging her one-on-one, only to deliver a last-second cross to a wide open Horan, who easily converted the straight-line shot into the net.

What. A. Game.

And she’s just getting started.

“We’re going to expect her to do a lot,” veteran Megan Rapinoe told reporters. Rapinoe, who announced her impending retirement before the tournament started, earned her 200th cap Friday. As she winds down her own career, she recognizes the future when she sees it.

“We need her to do a lot,” she said. “You know, she’s one of the best players in the world and the best players in our squad, obviously. She seems ready for it. I feel like she wants that herself. Whatever pressure we put on her, she’s already put on herself.

“She loves these moments. I feel like she loves being that player that has it on her shoulders and looks to perform in the biggest moments.”

The moments only get bigger, and tougher, from here. Wednesday night’s second game against the Netherlands will be nothing like the one-sided affair against Vietnam, which was one of eight new nations that qualified for this expanded World Cup field. The Netherlands were runners up to the United States in the 2019 World Cup final. But something tells me Smith will be ready. Maybe she will strike again, or maybe it will be Trinity Rodman, or Rose Lavelle, or Alyssa Thompson. They are the faces of soccer’s next generation, creating great excitement across the globe.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.