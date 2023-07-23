What’s next as women’s professional hockey regroups and realigns for the future?

That’s when the fledgling operation hosts a Los Angeles press conference that should give shape and definition, maybe even a logo, to the league.

Otherwise, if you want to know if Boston will get a team, the name of the league, how many teams, roster sizes, how those rosters be constructed, whether there will be a commissioner and so on, you’ll have to wait until next month.

Here’s the one and basically only detail that’s known for sure about the new unified professional women’s hockey league: They’re going to start the season next January.

“We’re not providing any details until our official launch, which we are working on now — I still say it’s going to be sometime in August,” said Stan Kasten, whose day job is president of the Los Angeles Dodgers but has been point person for the Mark Walter Group, which owns the Dodgers and bought out the Premier Hockey Federation, creating a cease fire of sorts with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

“We will disclose all the things you’re curious about,” said Kasten. “In the meantime, stay curious. We’re going to have answers for you.”

A name for the league, as well as a logo, is the top priority to have pinned down by next month, Kasten said.

“Things like that take time, you know, clearing trademarks, and intellectual property registration, so that’s just time-consuming stuff,” said Kasten. “I think we’ve landed on many of these decisions, like the next thing you’re going to ask me, which is how many teams and what cities?”

Good guess.

So what about Boston?

“We’re not discussing cities yet.”

A six-team league?

“We’ve never confirmed that.”

Etc.

“I say stay tuned,” said Kasten. “But we’re hard at work. In fact, I just got off the phone with another of my colleagues who is on the road this week, finalizing some details.

“We are definitely making progress but we want to have a couple of things that are really tangible and we’re just not there, we don’t have a critical mass yet to unveil, and when we do, we will unveil it.. We’re working as fast as we can, we really are, and it’s because this kind of happened in the sense of having both leagues morphing into one, that happened kind of at the end, and we didn’t have anyone hired. So we’re having to do all of those things.”

When it comes to a Boston franchise, the just-sold Boston Pride was a PHF success story, both on the ice and in the stands.

Its status as one of the original six — or however many — teams is up in the air, said John Boynton, who grew up in Concord, still lives in the Boston area and along with Miles Arnone and others was an owner of the Pride and three other PHF teams.

“Sometimes I hear they’re thinking about it, sometimes I hear they’re not — I mean, I’ve read about a team in Los Angeles, so I don’t know what to expect,” said Boynton. “Personally, I think they’d be crazy not to put a team in Boston, because there’s a huge base of fans. The Pride sold out more of their games than any other team, so the fan base is here. We know from the Bruins, it’s a passionate hockey market, there is a huge girls youth program in Boston and so I think it would make a lot of sense to be here.

“And if it’s not here this year, I would guess it will be here very soon after.”

