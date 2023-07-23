With Alex Verdugo struggling at the plate, Red Sox opt to give right fielder a night off to regroup

Alex Verdugo wasn’t in the Red Sox lineup Sunday evening against Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. The team instead went with Adam Duvall in right field.
After a torrid June where in which he hit .316/.377/.484 with an .862 OPS, Verdugo has struggled to find his footing in July, batting just .127/.222/.255.
“It’s been more than a week,” manager Alex Cora said of Verdugo’s struggles. “Like swings and misses and not hitting the ball hard. So just one of those that he’s not feeling right at the plate. Hopefully, kind of like the next few days, just work that he’s working in and do a little bit more to get his swing back. And, you know, we’ll get him back during the week.”
Verdugo, hitting a respectable .274 heading into Sunday night’s series finale, has been one of the more consistent players on the Red Sox this season. In a year when the Red Sox have played sloppy defense, Verdugo has proved himself to be one of the best defensive right fielders in baseball, ranking second in defensive runs saved with 11.
Yet in this crucial part of the season, Verdugo’s bat has lagged.
“He’s been late on fastballs and out in front on offspeed pitches, and swinging and missing more than usual,” said Cora. “So, I think giving him a day today can hopefully help him out.”
