Berklee College of Music announces President Erica Muhl will not return

Erica Muhl, who was appointed president of the Berklee College of Music in 2020, is out.

The board of trustees of the renowned music school announced Monday that Muhl, who took an abrupt and unexplained leave of absence from Berklee last month, will not be returning.

In an email to Berklee students, staff, and faculty, Marty Mannion, chairman of the board of trustees, said the school had been “actively engaged in ongoing discussions with President Muhl,” but she’s leaving Berklee after barely two years on the job. (Though hired in late 2020, Muhl officially took over after Berklee president Roger Brown left in June 2021.)