Berklee College of Music announces President Erica Muhl will not return

Erica Muhl, who was appointed president of the Berklee College of Music in 2020, is out.
The board of trustees of the renowned music school announced Monday that Muhl, who took an abrupt and unexplained leave of absence from Berklee last month, will not be returning.
In an email to Berklee students, staff, and faculty, Marty Mannion, chairman of the board of trustees, said the school had been “actively engaged in ongoing discussions with President Muhl,” but she’s leaving Berklee after barely two years on the job. (Though hired in late 2020, Muhl officially took over after Berklee president Roger Brown left in June 2021.)
Advertisement
For now, Muhl, who was the first woman president, and fourth overall, in Berklee’s 78-year history, will be succeeded by Berklee Provost David Bogen and acting Executive Vice President Betsy Newman.
Attempts to reach Muhl have been unsuccessful in recent days. Hired by Berklee after an eight-month search in 2020, Muhl is a composer and conductor who had worked for many years at the University of Southern California, most recently as dean of the Roski School of Art & Design and also as the founding director of USC’s Iovine and Young Academy, which was endowed in 2013 by a $70 million gift from record executive Jimmy Iovine and hip-hop artist Dr. Dre.
Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.