This week’s TV: ‘Twisted Metal’ premieres, ‘Dark Winds’ returns, and ‘Big Brother’ endures

I never saw this series lasting almost a quarter of a century. It first premiered in July 2000, and my review was not optimistic. The concept seemed so dull to me compared with “Survivor,” and I saw the whole thing, with its two-way mirrors and shower-cam, in the context of a peep show, among other things. At five nights a week, it seemed like an unedited slog. Andy Warhol, George Orwell, and “The Twilight Zone” were among those I referenced.

On Wednesday at 9 p.m., CBS honors one of its reality dinosaurs with “Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration.” The special will look back over the first 24 seasons and preview the upcoming 25th, with Nischelle Turner interviewing guests including series host Julie Chen Moonves and fan favorites.

But the show adapted to tastes, and it has become a TV staple. It is inexpensive to make, it fills multiple time slots every week, and the ratings are steady and strong enough at a time when networks are struggling.

Stephanie Beatriz and Anthony Mackie in Peacock's "Twisted Metal." Skip Bolen/Peacock

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Another video game comes to TV. This time it’s the nearly 30-year-old PlayStation demolition derby franchise “Twisted Metal,” whose last new game came out in 2012. A half-hour comedy, the show is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where Anthony Mackie’s talkative milkman with amnesia — unforgettably named John Doe — is promised a better life if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package. Bring on the marauders. (Here’s the trailer.) The show, from “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, also stars Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church. It premieres Thursday on Peacock.

2. AMC’s “Dark Winds” is a crime drama distinguished by its Navajo detectives’ personal demons, family histories, and, most of all, Native American identities. Set in the 1970s and adapted from Tony Hillerman’s “Leaphorn & Chee” novels, it features a mesmerizing lead performance by Zahn McClarnon as Leaphorn, quietly watching everyone around him to pick up clues. You can see decades of hard living on his face. (Trailer here.) The second season premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., and it’s available on AMC+ on Thursday.

Oscar De La Hoya (left) and Pernell Whitaker exchange punches during their WBC Welterweight Championship fight in 1997. BOB GALBRAITH/Associated Press

3. On Monday at 9 p.m., HBO is premiering “The Golden Boy,” a two-parter about Oscar De La Hoya. The Olympic boxing gold medalist became a superstar but — as the press material puts it — “all was not what it appeared to be behind that polished facade.” Or, as De La Hoya puts it in the trailer, “The world fell in love with my story. But it was a lie.”

CHANNEL SURFING

RECENTLY REVIEWED

