‘Barbie’ shatters opening weekend records

“Barbie” didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman. With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($200 million). Globally, it also far surpassed “Wonder Woman’s” debut with over $337 million versus $228.3 million, though “Captain Marvel’s” global launch was higher at $455 million. “Barbie’s” debut is also significant because its audience was 65 percent women — not a surprise in and of itself, but as far as box office history is concerned, movies that open over $100 million often have a majority male audience (including both “Captain Marvel” and “Wonder Woman.”) — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DELIVERIES

UPS and Teamsters return to bargaining Tuesday

United Parcel Service Inc. and Teamsters negotiators are poised to restart talks Tuesday as the two sides seek an agreement before the current labor contract expires at the end of the month. The talks will resume on Tuesday, a spokeswoman with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Friday. The two sides had previously said they would return to the bargaining table next week without providing a specific date. UPS confirmed the restart date to negotiate the “few remaining open issues” and reiterated its call for the two sides to work quickly to get a deal before the deadline. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Heads of UK banks to explain policies following Farage flap

The UK’s Treasury will ask the leaders of 19 banks and fintechs, including NatWest, Lloyd, HSBC, and Barclays, to explain how they’ll ensure that customers aren’t “de-banked” for exercising free speech following a dust-up with Nigel Farage. Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, was to write to the banks Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Farage, one of the most prominent politicians behind the UK’s 2016 decision to leave the European Union, said Coutts was planning to close his account over his personal views. Coutts is a UK bank for the wealthy owned by NatWest, which reports second-quarter results on Friday. The banks will be asked to show how they’ll ensure “that customers can access payment accounts without fear of being de-banked for their lawful expression,” the FT said, which reported the letter earlier, citing a draft of the letter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

China asks Japan not to derail chip industry

China’s government appealed to Japan on Monday not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after curbs on exports of Japanese chipmaking technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies have imposed on China on security grounds. The Japanese restrictions that took effect Sunday limit Chinese access to tools for etching microscopically small circuits on advanced chips for smartphones, artificial intelligence, and other applications. The Netherlands also joined the United States in limiting access to chipmaking tools that Washington says could be used to develop weapons. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Lyft looking at options for bike and scooter business

Lyft is considering taking on a partner or selling its bike and scooter business in an effort by the new chief executive to focus the ride-sharing company’s efforts on its core business. The company said it has received strong interest in its bike-and scooter-sharing unit and that “it’s only logical for Lyft to listen to credible proposals,” according to a statement Monday. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported on Lyft’s plans for the bike and scooter business. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Cheddar News could be up for sale

The cable company Altice USA is said to be weighing a potential sale of Cheddar News, the network once billed as “CNBC for millennials,” less than five years after buying the company. Altice USA has hired Goldman Sachs to help explore strategic alternatives for Cheddar News, according to three people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. They cautioned that Altice was still weighing its options and could decide against a sale. Representatives for Altice USA and Goldman declined to comment. A sale would be a retreat from Altice USA’s big bet on the streaming news company. Altice, which is controlled by French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, paid $200 million for Cheddar in 2019. The deal was seen as a way to elevate the company’s news division, which also includes the News 12 networks. Cheddar had pitched itself as the future of financial news, featuring interviews with chief executives, newsmakers, and journalists from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. — NEW YORK TIMES

WIRELESS

Verizon raising price of home internet

Verizon is raising the monthly price on its wireless home internet offering by $10, marking the second increase in two years for its services. Home broadband will jump to $35 a month later this summer, combined with a top-tier unlimited wireless plan and an AutoPay agreement, according to a person familiar with the company’s plans. The package has been one of the few growth areas for the largest US wireless carrier and raising prices on one of its more popular offerings is designed to widen profit margins at a time when mobile phone subscriber growth is slowing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Blackstone selling Simply Self Storage

Blackstone’s $68 billion real estate trust agreed to sell Simply Self Storage to Public Storage for $2.2 billion as the property vehicle grapples with investor withdrawals and upheaval in the commercial real estate sector. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will sell the self-storage business, the companies said Monday in a statement. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, will result in more than $600 million in profit for BREIT, Blackstone said. BREIT, a crown jewel of Blackstone’s real estate business for years, started to come under pressure last year as more investors sought to pull money amid the shift in markets. The trust has limited withdrawals for eight straight months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Ryanair could drop fare prices this winter

Ryanair lowered its full-year traffic prediction and said it may need to cut ticket prices to fill seats this winter as passengers become more cost sensitive. The Irish low-cost airline could introduce “fare stimulation” toward the end of the year to meet seat capacity that’s set to be 25 percent higher than pre-COVID levels, Ryanair said on Monday as it reported earnings that beat estimates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Philips facing fallout over sleep apnea device recall

Royal Philips stock fell more than 6 percent after a decline in new orders and ongoing uncertainties on costs related to a product recall overshadowed a boost to the medical equipment maker’s full-year forecast. The company, which may see more fallout from its costly recall of sleep apnea devices, still beat analyst forecasts for second-quarter earnings and raised its outlook for comparable sales growth. The company has set aside a total of around €1.58 billion ($1.8 billion) to recall some 5.5 million devices to treat sleep apnea as well as planned settlements in the US to compensate patients. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



