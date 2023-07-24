Don’t let inflation eat your lunch: Investing pros say to diversify amid uncertainty

The Federal Reserve-chosen inflation measure has halved to around 4.5 percent from its 2022 peak. Short-term interest rates — now at 5.25 percent compared to 1.75 percent a year ago — are curbing demand, just not fast enough. So, all but two of 18 members on the Fed’s rate-setting committee want rates to rise further, and traders are betting on a hike this week, tempering earlier hopes for two cuts later this year.

Inflation is easing slowly, but stable and affordable prices are still a ways away . This has many consequences for people saving for college, or a house, or retirement.

Can the Fed pump the brakes harder to get to its 2 percent inflation target without pushing millions of people out of jobs? This is debatable; different economists seem to be taking varying cues from the Fed. Certainly, parsing all this has been an even bigger challenge for lay investors. Here are some recent insights gleaned from investment experts.

Consider first the odds of a recession. BlackRock, with $9.4 trillion in assets under management, notes on its site that unless the worker shortage can be solved, getting inflation down means reducing economic activity to a level that can be more comfortably sustained. Then PIMCO, which manages $1.8 trillion, notes that tighter credit conditions and slowing loan growth will be enough of an economic headwind to push the economy into a mild recession by early 2024, if not sooner.

“I think there’s almost no chance the Fed can avoid a recession,” explains James Royal of Bankrate.com, in New York. Historically, any time the central bank has attempted to slow the economy by raising rates, a recession has followed. Since the economy responds with a lag, feedback follows after six months of rate changes. It’s like turning a boat, he says.

Headline inflation is ebbing rapidly, thanks to cheaper eggs and gas and such, less so cars and concert tickets and insurance. All eyes, though, are on “core” inflation, which leaves out fickle food and fuel costs. Core inflation has been called a bunch of names, from transitory to persistent, even systemic, but “sticky” is one that has stuck. It signals too many dollars are chasing too few goods, and typically it starts to fade only when hiring weakens. After the post-pandemic run of hot growth, both jobs and wages appear to be slowing down finally. Economists see a more pronounced cooling off within a year.

In the meantime, rates might stay higher for longer, and that is not without its repercussions. Royal says this could mean further pressure on banks, for one; this after three banks have already collapsed this year. Then, the US Treasury yield curve, which is the most inverted it has been in four decades, could exacerbate further.

Royal adds, “This situation will slowly choke off credit to the real economy.”

Yield inversion occurs when short-term Treasurys pay more than long bonds. According to TreasuryDirect.com, two-year T-notes yield 4.9 percent and 10-year notes yield 3.4 percent.

On the other hand, some market players are sounding more optimistic.

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.

Goldman Sachs last week lowered the odds of a recession to 20 percent, from 35 percent in March. “US economic activity remains resilient, suggesting GDP will continue to grow — albeit at a below-trend pace,” it said. Partly due to a drop in job openings, it has seen encouraging signs for a “soft landing.” That is the Goldilocks scenario when the Fed reins in both growth and inflation while dodging a recession; it has occurred only once before. Ditto that for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, which is seeing higher market confidence in a soft landing, tainted only by some recessionary signs, including forward-looking indicators like labor demand.

“Appetite for risk” has risen in the current environment, says Todd Kobelski, a Cambridge-based Merrill adviser. By one measure, this means people are buying stocks, instead of staying in defensive certificates of deposit (CDs) or money market funds. Historically, stocks, and in certain situations real estate, are best bets to outpace inflation. Even so, he recommends buying stocks of companies that have ample cash, low debt, and significant cash flow — a key profitability metric.

On the face of it, the stock market has surprised many an observer. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen 18.4 percent this year. The buzz over AI and Big Tech has fueled Nasdaq up 36 percent, thanks mostly to the Magnificent Seven — Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Netflix, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla. Market watchers are questioning whether the current rate of increase could last for the next six months.

Beyond stocks, safer bets such as short-duration CDs, short-end Treasurys, inflation bonds, and money market mutual funds — yielding 5 percent or higher, keeping pace with the federal funds rate — continue to draw ordinary investors. Such targets will keep pace with inflation, but after taxes might barely safeguard money’s buying power. Experts also recommend diversifying through an array of bonds. Securities like municipal bonds and asset-backed securities give fixed periodic interest payments and can be especially handy for individuals who might have to live off investment returns in the near future, or those in retirement facing higher costs.

That said, instinct might dictate caution; 2022 was a horrific year for bonds. Bond prices are inversely related to interest rates, and last year’s size and pace of hikes delivered bonds a one-two punch, causing record losses.

“Higher inflation can be troublesome for the real returns [net of rate of inflation] of bonds,” points out Lars Schuster of Strategic Advisers, a unit of Fidelity Investments. It makes for a more challenging investing landscape at first, but over time the impact becomes “more muted.” Yields rose last year and have done so ever since.

Most people think that putting money in the markets during periods of low inflation will be more profitable than when inflation is high. Not so. In time, both scenarios give similar returns over the next decade, Schuster says. In short, stay the course.

Those individuals who can invest for slightly longer durations — under 10 years - could also consider high-quality (short to intermediate) corporate bonds, says Rick Raczkowski, portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles, in Boston.

Even as the Fed has stuck to its 2 percent inflation target, the question remains: Is it attainable?

“It’s likely we’ll need to see further slowing economic activity and decelerating wage growth to hit the 2 percent target,” Raczkowski says. “We expect that to happen although the timing’s uncertain.” By year-end, he sees core inflation dropping to the 3-to-3.5 percent range.

All told, even as inflation stays high and the economy seems uncertain, experts recommend playing the long game; investing money in installments; diversifying into fixed income instruments; employing low-cost index funds and exchange traded funds when individual stock or bond selection is unfeasible; sticking to high-quality investments; and picking short bank CDs and Treasurys for an emergency fund or for cash you want to invest when markets fall.