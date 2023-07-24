Recipes: Stay cool with fresh summer salads

To keep the kitchen cool in summer, we focus on refreshing sides that don’t require much cooking. Shredding a rotisserie chicken requires no cooking at all for an herbaceous salad with crisp green apples, celery, romaine, and a tahini-lime dressing stirred with ample cilantro and parsley. Quinoa cools in just 15 minutes, and once chilled the seeds make a nutty base for a grain-like salad studded with juicy oranges, briny olives, and peppery arugula. And only 5 minutes of stove-top frying is enough to make a crispy chickpea snack inspired by South Asian chaat; we season the chickpeas with curry powder, citrus zest, and crisp cucumber and tomato.

Chicken Salad With Romaine and Tahini-Herb Dressing

Makes 4 servings

For this chicken salad, we make a creamy-herbal dressing by blending rich, nutty tahini with handfuls of fresh parsley and cilantro, and lime juice, garlic, and olive oil. Don’t hesitate to include the tender stems of the parsley and cilantro. They’re just as flavorful as the leaves and the blender breaks them down easily. Apple, celery, and romaine bring light, fresh notes and lots of texture. We especially like a firm, snappy apple such as Honeycrisp or Granny Smith, but use whatever variety you prefer.

You will need 3 cups of shredded cooked chicken for the salad; an average-size rotisserie bird should yield just enough meat. If you have walnuts on hand, toast some and sprinkle them on before serving.

1¼ cups lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/3 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro

½ cup tahini

½ cup lime juice

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 large garlic clove, roughly chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

2 medium celery stalks, thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 medium apple, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced

1 small head romaine lettuce (about 12 ounces), cut crosswise into rough 1-inch pieces

In a blender, combine 1/3 cup water, the parsley, cilantro, tahini, lime juice, oil, honey, garlic, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute, scraping the jar as needed.

In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, celery, and apple. Add the herb-tahini puree; fold until well combined. Add the romaine and toss to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Quinoa Salad With Oranges, Olives, and Arugula Connie Miller/CB Creatives

Quinoa Salad With Oranges, Olives, and Arugula

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Quinoa actually is a seed, but it can be cooked and eaten like a grain. In this salad, sweet, juicy oranges complement the earthy flavor of the quinoa. We add olives for a briny note plus a handful of tender greens for color and freshness. Use whatever type of quinoa you’d like — white, red, or tricolor all work well. If the quinoa you purchased is pre-rinsed, there’s no need to rinse and drain it before cooking.

Serve the salad on its own as a light main or as a side to seafood, chicken, or pork.

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar or cider vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 oranges

1 small red or yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

½ cup pitted black or green olives, halved

1 cup quinoa (see headnote), rinsed and drained

2½ ounces (4 cups lightly packed) baby arugula or baby spinach or spring mix

Crumbled feta cheese or fresh goat cheese (chèvre) (optional, for garnish)

Toasted walnuts or toasted sliced almonds (optional, for garnish)

In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, oregano, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; set aside.

Using a vegetable peeler (preferably a Y-style peeler), remove 2 pieces of zest from 1 of the oranges in long, wide strips; try to remove only the colored portion of the peel, not the bitter white pith just underneath; set aside. Using a sharp knife, slice ½ inch off the top and bottom of each orange. One at a time, stand an orange on a cut end and cut from top to bottom following the contours of the fruit to remove the peel and white pith. Cut the oranges lengthwise into quarters, then thinly slice crosswise, reserving all of the juices.

Add the orange slices and accumulated juices to the dressing, along with the onion and olives. Toss to combine, then set aside.

In a medium saucepan, stir together the quinoa, zest strips, ½ teaspoon salt, and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then cover, reduce to low heat, and cook without stirring until the quinoa absorbs the liquid, 13 to 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, then drape a kitchen towel across the pan and re-cover. Let stand for 10 minutes. Fluff the quinoa with a fork, transfer to a large plate, and let cool, stirring once or twice, until barely warm to the touch, about 30 minutes.

Remove and discard the zest strips from the quinoa. Transfer the quinoa to the bowl with the oranges, then toss to combine. Add the arugula and toss again. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Top with the crumbled cheese and/or nuts, if using.

Crispy Chickpea, Cucumber, and Mint Salad Connie Miller/CB Creative

Crispy Chickpea, Cucumber, and Mint Salad

Makes 4 to 6 servings

A type of savory street snack popular in South Asia, chaat comes in many varieties. They all feature a mix of contrasting flavors and textures, from sweet, tart, and spicy to creamy and crunchy. Chickpeas fried in oil and seasoned with curry powder bring a layer of deliciousness to this chaat-inspired salad. We salt cucumber and let it stand to remove excess moisture, keeping the finished salad crisp in texture. Feel free to swap tomatoes or mango for the cucumber, or use some of each for the most variety of color, texture, and flavor; you will need a total of 4 cups vegetables and fruit, and the same salting technique works for all three (for ease, they can be salted together).

1 English cucumber, quartered lengthwise and cut crosswise into ¼-inch pieces, or 1½ pounds ripe tomatoes, cored and finely chopped, or 1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into ¼-inch cubes, or a combination (see headnote)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

115½-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed, drained, and patted dry

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup neutral oil

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest or lime zest, plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice or lime juice

1 cup roughly chopped fresh mint or cilantro or a combination

Thinly sliced Fresno or jalapeño chili or plain whole-milk yogurt or fried wonton strips or a combination (optional, for garnish)

In a colander set over a medium bowl, toss the cucumber with 1 teaspoon salt. Let stand for about 15 minutes, tossing once or twice to encourage the liquid to drain.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the chickpeas with the cornstarch. Transfer to a fine-mesh strainer and shake to remove excess cornstarch. In a 10-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 to 60 seconds. Off heat, stir in ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Transfer the chickpeas to a paper towel-lined plate.

Discard the liquid collected under the cucumber, then wipe out the bowl. Add the cucumber to the bowl, along with the lemon zest and juice and mint; toss. Stir in the chickpeas (it’s fine if they are slightly warm). Taste and season with salt and pepper. Top with the garnishes, if using.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.