We need to talk about the ACL injuries hanging over the Women’s World Cup, for the sake of female athletes everywhere

But 17 minutes into the second half, Racing Louisville was on the attack and deep into Angel City territory. Press controlled the ball, dribbling around her opponents, her long braid swinging over her shoulder. She passed one opponent, but got tangled as she tried getting around a second. Press went to change direction but fell to the ground instead, clutching her right knee.

In the summer of 2022, Christen Press was on top of the soccer world. In addition to being a face of the United States women’s national soccer team, she was a headlining star for Angel City FC in her hometown of Los Angeles. In a year’s time, she’d be back with her compatriots, preparing to defend their title in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. In the first half of a June matchup against Racing Louisville, a rival in the National Women’s Soccer League, she looked sharp, scoring one goal and assisting on another.

It didn’t look like a dramatic collision. An awkward twist of the knee, perhaps. After a penalty, players were focused on an upcoming free kick. But Press was still down. Two days later, she announced the devastating news: She had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

The news came a week after Catarina Macario — another key USA player — tore her ACL during the last game of the season for her team at the time, the French club Lyon. Both players are still recovering with no clear timeline for return; Press recently announced she needs a fourth surgery on her knee.

Press and Macario are far from alone. In 2022, more than 50 women across the six major professional soccer leagues tore their ACLs. This has left top teams without key players — including Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands and Marie-Antoinette Katoto of France — for the World Cup. Three of England’s stars — Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, and captain Leah Williamsonw — are also out.

“If this happened on the men’s side, we would’ve immediately seen a reaction of, ‘How are we going to solve this and figure this out and make sure that these players are going to be available at the biggest moments of their career?’” Press told ESPN.

She isn’t wrong. The flurry of injuries underscores a glaring problem facing women’s sports: Athletes aren’t receiving the best care because there is a void of evidence-based training, nutrition, and injury-prevention guidelines tailored specifically to female athletes.

Fran Kirby of England suffered a knee injury that ruled her out of this year's FIFA Women’s World Cup. PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

As women’s games have increased in intensity across all sports, there has been precious little investigation into how women respond to these higher physical demands, the toll it takes on their bodies, or the myriad of factors that lead to injury. Only 6 percent of sports science research focuses on women; women make up only 34 percent of study participants. This means our understanding of athletic training and performance is weighted heavily toward men and male bodies.

The absence of these dynamic women athletes isn’t just a loss for teams and the tournament. Injuries can end a season or force an athlete to miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They can dramatically alter athletes’ career trajectories and keep them from achieving their highest potential. They are a loss for women’s sports.

The damaging disparity comes during an otherwise exhilarating time for women’s sports. The NWSL and the Women’s National Basketball Association shattered opening weekend attendance and viewership records, respectively. Over 12 million people tuned in to watch the NCAA women’s basketball final between Louisiana State University and the University of Iowa — the most watched college sports event ever on ESPN+. This summer’s World Cup is estimated to reach 2 billion people, making it the biggest standalone women’s sporting event in the world.

It’s harder to build a fan base, attract sponsorship, and negotiate media deals when star players aren’t competing. There’s no women’s sports without healthy athletes in their prime and future star players in development.

“We need to be more specific [about female physiology]. We need to look at the impact of hormones and sex differences on females,” says Dawn Scott, vice president of performance and innovation for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit. “It’s urgent.”

Marie Antoinette Katoto of France was injured during a UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match in the UK on July 14, 2022. Orange Pics BV/Alamy Live News/Alamy Stock Photo

As a lifelong athlete and someone who has battled her fair share of injuries, including three ACL tears, my interest in physiology and sports science has always been a little selfish. I wanted to learn how to be a better athlete, but more than that, I wanted to figure out why I was prone to injury. When I realized I was not alone, and that women were understudied overall, I was curious: Why are women left out of the research literature?

Over the past three years, I’ve interviewed experts and sports science professionals for my book, “Up to Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes,” to answer this question. Historically, I found, scientists have excluded women because of the menstrual cycle. The continuous ebb and flow of hormones that coordinate fertility adds “noise” to a study’s data, scientists say, making it harder to interpret the results. Researchers would need to control for this variability, which costs time and money. It’s easier to study men because they don’t experience the same fluctuations.

The lack of research also reflects the priorities of scientific institutions, sports organizations, and academic journals that, on the whole, hold men’s sports in higher esteem. It can be harder to get funding for female-specific studies and approval for publication, researchers tell me. With so many unknowns, athletes, coaches, and sports performance staff end up making decisions based on assumptions — and may overlook opportunities to optimize athlete performance, health, and safety.

But women’s hormones, especially estrogen and progesterone, can influence temperature regulation, metabolism, bone and muscle health, and more — all factors that can affect how a body adapts to training, performs, and gets injured.

Doctors have long known that ACL injuries are up to six times more common in women compared with men, a situation once described by researchers as “almost epidemic.” But since 1990, the incidence of ACL tears in men has decreased, while in women, it hasn’t changed. Women are also more likely to take longer to return to their sport and suffer from subsequent knee injuries compared with men.

The traditional model of injury study blames biological factors such as anatomy (a wider pelvis may lead to higher strain on the knee) and physiology (studies suggest that high estrogen levels around ovulation make ligaments more lax and prone to injury) for why ACL injuries are more common in women. But simply focusing on features inherent to women’s bodies makes it seem like injuries are inevitable.

“We’re about to start the most amazing tournament in women’s football and we’ve got players who are scared of this whole narrative around ACL injuries,” says Scott, of the Washington Spirit. “Shame on us, because we need to do better to make sure our players aren’t scared to go out and play.”

Christen Press of Angel City FC in May 2022, a month before suffering an ACL injury. Georgia Soares/SPP/Alamy Live News

When a player goes down on the field, we often focus on what we see — a fall, a collision with another player, a funny landing or step that causes the knee to collapse inward. We use these visible cues to explain what happened to the player and why they’re injured.

In reality, however, many different elements come together to lead to an injury. We can’t ignore the influence of lack of early exposure to sports, access to training, resources, staffing, and technology, and how they interact with physiology to cause injury.

For instance, developing proper movement patterns and body awareness at a young age may prevent injury. We see this in dance, a discipline where girls outnumber boys — but where there isn’t the same gender-based disparity in ACL injuries. Dancers often start at a young age and repeatedly practice how to jump and land properly. But in team sports, girls may not get the consistent athletic development support that boys do — and it shows in their biomechanics and injury rates.

The lack of investment in research on female athletes is also reflected in the dearth of women-specific gear. Until recently, women’s soccer cleats were essentially smaller versions of the boots designed for men’s feet. We all know that ill-fitting shoes can cause discomfort and fatigue. The configuration of studs may also impact joint biomechanics differently in women compared with men, a consideration for ACL injury that scientists are starting to study.

There is a growing body of scientific research on the health and performance of female athletes, but we need to invest in more — more data, more long-term studies, more nuanced investigations. “My hope is that...we can develop trusted guidelines for women athletes and their coaches to inform and better our understanding of women’s bodies and performance,” Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, director of the Female Athlete Program at Boston Children’s Hospital, told health care website STAT.

Scott says the Washington Spirit is working to incorporate such knowledge and build a sustainable program to “train women as women.” A former high-performance coach for the US Women’s National Team, Scott has built a robust staff across disciplines such as sports science, strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, mental well-being, and physical therapy. This allows her team to monitor athletes daily and support them in areas such as physical health, nutrition, and sports psychology. Spirit owner Michele Kang thinks of it as an innovation lab where information can be gathered and shared with other teams in a bid to help close the research gap.

Earlier this month, Press and her USA teammates took the stage at the ESPY awards to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for their fight for equal pay. “This is a tremendously exciting time for our team and for women’s sports at large,” she said. “As everyone who has been there for us throughout this long journey to equality knows, our fight is not over.”

A vital part of that fight will be to establish a system of sport and better science that supports and protects these athletes — and the generations that follow them.

Christine Yu is a journalist covering sports and science and the author of “Up to Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes.” Send comments to magazine@globe.com.