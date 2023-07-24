2 injured in Holliston home explosion, likely caused by boiler or furnace

Two people were injured in a home explosion caused by a boiler or furnace in Holliston on Monday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The victims, ages 59 and 61, were sent to Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for “immediate medical attention,” the statement said. Their names were not released.

After receiving several emergency calls reporting a home explosion, Holliston police, firefighters, and ambulance services responded to 138 Westfield Dr. shortly before 4 p.m., police said.