All Plum Island beaches reopen to swimming after drop in bacteria levels

Swimming was allowed to resume after water quality tests conducted at Plum Island on Thursday and Friday showed significantly reduced bacteria levels, the city said. The beach accessible at 55th Street opened on Friday after new results showed a five-test average within the state’s allowable limit, the city said.

All Plum Island beaches reopened for swimming on Sunday morning, ending a six-day closure caused by high bacteria levels, Newburyport officials said in a statement .

Results the city received Saturday “showed bacterial levels at all testing sites are well within the state’s allowable limits,” the statement said.

The beaches’ reopening arrives amid a series of closures across the state due to high bacteria levels, which pose health risks to swimmers.

All Plum Island beaches were closed for swimming on July 17 after the last five water quality test results exceeded average bacteria levels allowable by the state, the city said.

Plum Island Point Beach was the first of the beaches to close due to high bacteria on July 14.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tests Plum Island waters at least weekly in the summer at four testing locations to monitor Enterococci and E. coli bacteria levels, the statement said

As of Monday evening, 60 beaches across the state were listed as closed to swimming, mostly due to “bacterial exceedance” or algae/cyanobacteria, according to the Department of Public Health’s website. Newburyport’s Plum Island beaches had not yet been removed from this list as of Monday evening.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.