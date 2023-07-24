To better understand alcohol addiction, new research is turning to fruit flies

Kristin Scaplen , a psychology professor, is spearheading some of this research in a lab at Bryant University, where she said fruit flies help her look at how brain circuits change due to alcohol use and addiction.

As the most studied organism in genetic research, fruit flies are now becoming useful to local researchers who are looking for ways to better understand how alcohol addiction occurs from the perspective of the brain.

While the common fruit fly is typically viewed as an inconvenience, buzzing around your ripened fruit, these lowly insects share the majority of the genes that cause diseases in humans and have long been a crucial tool to scientific studies.

Q: Why is there still so much unknown about alcohol and its effect on the human brain?

Scaplen: About 3 million individuals die each year from alcohol use disorder. Excessive drinking is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths in the United States. Despite the severity of the problem, there are very few effective treatments for alcohol use disorder. That’s because alcohol has complex effects, and far reaching effects, on the brain. If we want to develop new treatments for alcohol use disorder, we have to have a better understanding of how alcohol modifies our brain and, realistically, modifies circuits almost on an individual neuron level.

But we have 87 billion neurons inside of our brains, and each one of these neurons can have 1,000, if not 100,000 different connections. So understanding how alcohol affects neurons at an individual level is an impossible task in humans.

What do we know about how alcohol affects the brain?

We know that alcohol seems to modify memory circuits that can lead to habitual behaviors, like the persistent cravings that individuals struggle with. My lab is really interested in understanding how your brain’s circuits change in the context of alcohol, and how alcohol disrupts memory circuits to kind of “hijack” your brain cells to create these enduring memories.

Fruit flies on a squeezed lemon slice. istockphoto

Why fruit flies?

Since understanding how alcohol affects neurons at an individual level is an impossible task in humans, we have to resort to animal models. Rodents have about 100 million neurons, but flies have about 100,000 neurons inside of their brain, and they are still remarkably complex.

We have decades of research that has helped develop tools that allow us to target their individual neurons, manipulate them, silence them temporarily, or turn them on. Sometimes that “targeting” is something is as straightforward as turning lights on in the room or raising the temperature. You can visualize their activity and how it changes.

How do you get fruit flies to ‘use’ alcohol?

We put flies in an enclosure, and we vaporize them with intoxicating doses of alcohol. So they don’t have a choice but to get drunk. The U.K. has bars that are like this, where you can go into different rooms and get intoxicated based on how long you spend inside.

What happens when you vaporize these flies with alcohol?

It’s remarkably similar to humans in low doses; they begin increasing their activity and getting more social. The longer they are being vaporized, the more uncoordinated they become — falling over and having a difficult time getting back up. When you’re vaporizing alcohol, you have to be careful to ensure that the flies are not getting too intoxicated. Like humans, flies will sedate.

“Flipped” vials that contain fruit flies in the Bloomington Drosophila Stock Center at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. KAITI SULLIVAN/NYT

When do they begin preferring, or even becoming dependent on alcohol?

After three sessions, and then given a choice between alcohol and other vaporized odors, you’ll see that they won’t choose alcohol. That shouldn’t be surprising. If you give a random person a shot of vodka, they’re going to be repulsed by it. But its across multiple iterations that you’ll see people — and the fruit flies — really develop a preference.

About 24 hours later, they’ll now have this enduring preference for alcohol. In fact, flies are willing to run across electrified grids to get alcohol. That has some striking parallels to humans when you see people searching for their drug of choice in the face of some really aversive consequences.

Do flies also go through withdrawals, like humans?

Flies will withdraw from alcohol and many of their symptoms can be devastating, such as having seizures.

How can we translate these findings into more effective treatments?

We’re not there just yet. But because our circuits with a fruit flies are so remarkably similar, I think we can better understand some of the general principles for how circuits function and how they’re disrupted. Once we understand how these circuits change [to prefer and be dependent of alcohol], we will be able to easily try to change them back. Once we’re able to see what flexibility is there, we can use those principles to test on rodents and then humans, which is ultimately what we’re most interested in.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

