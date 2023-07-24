Boy spots rare blue frog in Rhode Island

DEM said in a Facebook post on its Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education page that the condition is most frequently seen in green frogs, leopard frogs, and bullfrogs — species in the Ranidae family of amphibians.

A Rhode Island family made the remarkable discovery of a rare blue frog about two weeks ago and reported it to the state Department of Environmental Management. The frog displayed signs of a rare pigmentation known as axanthism, which is a lack of color-bearing cells that turns green frogs blue.

Among Rhode Island’s diverse range of amphibians — 18 species in 1,200 square miles, according to DEM — the green frog is most common.

Jack Ragosta caught a rare blue frog and showed it to his family. He told his mother he saw its shimmering skin “sticking out like a sore thumb.” The family later released it into the woods. Ragosta Family via the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

But a 1966 study by Cornell researchers found that only 69 out of two million frogs (0.003 percent) are blue.

Michael Berns and Lowell Uhler, authors of the study, said that blue-green frogs are “incredibly rare” but exhibit different regional occurrence rates. In New England, these blue frogs are most common in Massachusetts and Connecticut. DEM said that only two blue frogs have been reported to the wildlife division since 2019.

“Green frogs are widely distributed throughout Rhode Island, spending most of their lives in freshwater wetlands such as marshes, ponds, streams, and vernal pools,” according to a DEM brochure authored by wildlife technician Liam Corcoran.

Kimberly Ragosta, the mother of five whose kids made the once-in-a-million discovery, said her son Jack spotted the glistening blue frog squatting by the road while the kids were running a roadside stand.

Jack told his mother he took a stroll along the road near a swampy woodland area when he noticed the croaking frog’s shimmering skin “sticking out like a sore thumb.” He ushered it into a bucket to show his mother.

“It didn’t move at all; it was his easiest catch ever,” Ragosta said.

Jack went on to research the amphibian and correctly discovered its rarity. They notified DEM but later released the frog into the woods.

DEM said the exact location of the frog is being kept secret to limit the number of “well-intentioned nature observers who inadvertently may cause negative impacts on habitat/wildlife disturbance, etc.”

Ragosta said Jack was “over the moon” and that living in nature fuels her kids’ interest in science.

“Living out here with all the wildlife and immersing yourself in nature is the best,” Ragosta said.

