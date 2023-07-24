Man accused of shooting New Bedford police detective held without bail

Detective Lavar Gilbert, of the New Bedford police department’s organized crime intelligence bureau, was working undercover in the city’s South End on July 17 when a bullet shattered the window of his unmarked vehicle and struck him in the face, authorities have said.

Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, according to court records.

A 20-year-old New Bedford man charged with shooting an undercover detective will remain in custody without bail, a judge ruled Monday.

Gilbert maintained consciousness and was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Advertisement

Vasconcelos-Furtado was arrested Sunday at a home on Worcester Street, police said. His court-appointed lawyer, Amy McNamee, said in an interview that Vasconcelos-Furtado is “not the alleged shooter.”

She said she had not seen any information about a second suspect.

“I have not seen any of the evidence yet,” McNamee said. “That’s what the investigation and grand jury is for. I just don’t want to comment until I’ve seen the evidence.”

Judge Joseph P. Harrington ordered that Vasconcelos-Furtado be held without bail in the Bristol House of Corrections until a probable cause hearing on Aug. 25, records show.

A copy of the arrest report was publicly available.

“Everything is impounded,” said a woman who answered the phone Monday at the New Bedford District Court clerk’s office.





























Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.