Man accused of shooting New Bedford police detective held without bail

A 20-year-old New Bedford man charged with shooting an undercover detective will remain in custody without bail, a judge ruled Monday.
Cheybane Vasconcelos-Furtado pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, according to court records.
Detective Lavar Gilbert, of the New Bedford police department’s organized crime intelligence bureau, was working undercover in the city’s South End on July 17 when a bullet shattered the window of his unmarked vehicle and struck him in the face, authorities have said.
Gilbert maintained consciousness and was able to drive himself to the hospital.
Vasconcelos-Furtado was arrested Sunday at a home on Worcester Street, police said. His court-appointed lawyer, Amy McNamee, said in an interview that Vasconcelos-Furtado is “not the alleged shooter.”
She said she had not seen any information about a second suspect.
“I have not seen any of the evidence yet,” McNamee said. “That’s what the investigation and grand jury is for. I just don’t want to comment until I’ve seen the evidence.”
Judge Joseph P. Harrington ordered that Vasconcelos-Furtado be held without bail in the Bristol House of Corrections until a probable cause hearing on Aug. 25, records show.
A copy of the arrest report was publicly available.
“Everything is impounded,” said a woman who answered the phone Monday at the New Bedford District Court clerk’s office.
