Dorchester man held on assault charges; allegedly attacked woman for not saying ‘Good morning’

The judge did not immediately rule on a prosecutor’s request to revoke Atkinson’s bail for an existing assault and firearm possession case, the statement said.

Ian Atkinson was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Thursday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, where he was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a car), the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A dangerousness hearing is set for Tuesday for a 33-year-old Dorchester man who was charged with assault following an alleged attack on a 59-year-old woman who failed to say, “Good morning,” earlier this month, prosecutors said Monday.

Advertisement

“It’s difficult to comprehend the viciousness and randomness of such an attack, in this case on a stranger doing nothing more than watering her lawn,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “All over a perceived — and perhaps nonexistent — slight. But it isn’t difficult to admire the bravery and alertness of this victim, and her presence of mind not only to get crucial video of her attacker but also to notice that he was strapped with a GPS device.”

An attorney for Atkinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Police went to Balsam Street at about 9 a.m. on July 13 and talked with the victim, who said that a man unknown to her walked by and cursed at her for not saying good morning to him while she was watering her lawn, prosecutors said. The man was later identified as Atkinson, according to prosecutors.

“Suddenly fearful because of the aggressive nature of Atkinson’s remark, the victim started videotaping Atkinson with her cell phone,” the statement said. “Atkinson, who had entered a black Mercedes parked nearby, then left the car, advanced on the victim and began punching her.”

Advertisement

Home security video allegedly shows Atkinson punch the woman at least seven times in her head before walking back to the Mercedes, reversing it, and swerving in the direction of the victim before driving away, prosecutors said.

The victim was “bleeding profusely from her nose,” prosecutors said, and was later taken to Carney Hospital, where she was found to have a fractured nose and a subconjunctival hemorrhage in her left eye.

The victim recorded the license plate of the Mercedes and told police she noticed a GPS tracking device on her attacker, prosecutors said. She also told police that she bit her attacker on the shoulder during the incident, the statement said.

The plate number led officers to Atkinson’s address, where they found a different Mercedes registered to him, the statement said.

According to prosecutors, police confirmed Atkinson was the attacker by comparing his license photo with the video from the victim’s phone, and the victim later confirmed the identification in a photo array.

A GPS tracker Atkinson was wearing due to his existing charges also allegedly put him “directly” at the Balsam Street location at the time of the assault, prosecutors said. He was arrested several days later.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.