Two men wounded in Roxbury shooting, police say

Two men were wounded when someone opened fire on a Roxbury street Sunday night, Boston police said.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Walnut Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.
Arriving officers discovered two men with gunshot wounds considered to be non-life threatening. They were transported to undisclosed hospitals, police said.
Ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
