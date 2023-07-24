Driver charged after fatal car accident in N.H.

A Weymouth man has been charged in connection to a fatal car crash in Sanbornton, N.H., on Saturday.

Casey Kirsch, 33, is charged with negligent homicide and aggravated DWI after the car he was driving crashed on Interstate 93 south around 1:30 p.m., killing passenger John Hanna Jr., 52, officials said.

The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado went off the left side of the road and onto the shoulder, then veered back onto the highway and rolled over, ejecting Hanna from the car, officials said. Kirsch was taken to the hospital for evaluation.