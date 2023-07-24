Driver and resident hospitalized after SUV crashes into assisted living center

Two people were hospitalized Monday after an SUV crashed into an assisted living center in Groveland, authorities said.
A third person was treated at the scene of the crash, which happened at 10:38 a.m., Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.
An 83-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Lexus RX350 when it slammed into a residential building at Nichols Village, Valentine said. First responders had to extricate him from the vehicle.
He and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the apartment were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, Valentine said.
Another resident of the apartment was treated at the scene, Valentine said. Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.
A technical rescue team will work with the town’s building inspector to stabilize the building before removing the car, Valentine said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
