Driver and resident hospitalized after SUV crashes into assisted living center

Two people were hospitalized Monday after an SUV crashed into an assisted living center in Groveland, authorities said.

A third person was treated at the scene of the crash, which happened at 10:38 a.m., Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

An 83-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Lexus RX350 when it slammed into a residential building at Nichols Village, Valentine said. First responders had to extricate him from the vehicle.