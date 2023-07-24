ICING? What’s that? Welcome to the grievance-packed world of electric vehicle charging.

But now, when he pulls into a public charging spot, he encounters so many violations of “charging etiquette,” where EV owners monopolize charging stations by leaving their cars in place hours after charging, for example, or refueling to 100 percent, no matter how many others are waiting and waiting, and he feels a different emotion: rage.

When Jeff Cutler bought his electric Chevy Bolt in the summer of 2021, he liked the idea of joining an “exclusive club” — filled with nice people who want to save the earth — and he felt proud.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t vandalize anyone’s car,” said Cutler, a writer and photographer (though admittedly the idea has occurred to him). “But I do leave notes.”

Perhaps incredibly, perhaps totally on brand for the human race, the seemingly benign activity of charging an electric vehicle has developed shades of the drama traditionally associated with post-snowstorm parking in Southie.

There are class wars, turf issues, differing philosophies over who has the right to scarce resources, a.k.a. the chargers. The only thing missing are the slashed tires and space-saving toilets.

There are moments of grace, too, with EV owners displaying the kind of “after you” behavior one might expect. But as Matt Bloom, director of partnerships in Boston for AmpUp, an EV-charger software company, pointed out: “It’s getting a little more tricky every day as more EVs are purchased and there aren’t enough fast chargers.”

What are people doing wrong? OMG, what aren’t they?!

About 80 percent of the charging happens at home, but that still leaves a lot of cars that need public charging.

The etiquette issue has become so large that researchers at the University of California, Davis have already looked into “barriers” to good behavior, a lack of rules among them, and the director of the Electric Vehicle Research Center, Gil Tal, has issued a heads-up: “We’re not going to be able to build enough chargers so everyone can find one when they want it.”

Advertisement

It probably should come as no surprise that a significant strain of tension isn’t EV driver vs. EV driver at all. Rather, it pits EV drivers against those driving Internal Combustion Engine cars. It happens when a motorist driving a gas-powered car parks in a spot reserved for EV charging — either because he wants the spot or as an act of rebellion. The acronym is ICE and the act is called ICING.

If you’re not familiar with how charging works, a key thing to know is that the potential for conflict between these two groups is almost baked into the setup.

This is because most of the public charging stations that have been installed are in what were — until recently — regular parking spots, such as outside shopping centers, supposedly rendering them unavailable to all but EV owners looking to charge up. They’re a small fraction of parking spots but spark tension nonetheless.

On a recent night, a local performer who drives a 20-year-old sedan recently found himself running late for a show in Southie and encountered this very scenario. (He asked not to be identified for his own protection.)

After desperately searching for a spot, he finally saw what appeared to be a space in a parking lot, but when he got closer he noticed the EV charger — meaning it wasn’t a spot at all.

Advertisement

What to do? Keep circling and not take the empty spot to leave it free for some future — and to his mind, theoretical — EV driver in need of charging, or make it to the stage on time? Take a guess.

“He’s got $100,000 to spend on a Tesla,” the performer recalled a few days later, sounding self-righteous as he jerked a thumb at his imaginary foe.

“I just paid 50 bucks to fill up my car — and there’s trash in it — and I’m supposed to reserve the spot for him?” he asked, justifying the act of ICING.

(Warning to the ICING crowd: The long arm of the law is about to catch up with you. Per an email from Mayor Wu’s press office: “The City of Boston is in the process of updating its Traffic Rules and Regulations to make it a ticketable offense for a non-EV to be parked in an EV charging space.”)

The Biden administration wants half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030, and an analysis by PwC, the global accounting firm, found that the charging market needs to grow nearly tenfold to satisfy the needs of the estimated 27 million EVs that will be on the road by then.

Barbie, the doll, already has an electric vehicle ($19.99 on Amazon, complete with a tiny charging station). While she’s no doubt the model of good manners as she charges away from the Dreamhouse, here’s how Car and Driver summed up the situation in the real world:

Advertisement

“Our recent experiences at public chargers have us concerned that the EV-charging experience might soon devolve into violence and mayhem,” the magazine wrote in April. “Too many folks are trying to use too few stations, a situation exacerbated by out-of-order plugs.”

Meanwhile, EVs have gotten so popular on the Cape and islands that rental site We Need a Vacation has added a search filter that lets users select homes with charging stations.

But most vacation rentals don’t yet have the infrastructure, and on a recent visit to Wellfleet, Jennifer Goldsmith, of Brookline, was confronted by an “obnoxious” Volvo that its owner left in the only working public charging station she could find — for nine hours!

Goldsmith, who works in public health, called the charging station company and asked if they could text the “hog,” but she was told that would be a violation of the Volvo owner’s “civil rights.”

Outraged, she messaged a Globe reporter on Facebook. “This is nuts but it must be like looking for gas stations in 1910,” she wrote.

Reached by phone, Goldsmith said she considered embarrassing the Volvo owner on the Wellfleet Facebook group. But ever the public health researcher, she asked herself a question: “Are you improving a system if you shame one individual?”

Perhaps not, even if you probably would get a charge out of it.

Advertisement

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.