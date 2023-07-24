FMC Devens employee agrees to plead guilty to accepting payments from inmate under his care

Tidwell is set to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

William S. Tidwell, 49, of Keene, N.H., agreed to waive indictment and plead guilty to charges of bribery in violation of his official duties, making false statements to a bank, and identity theft, according to a statement from acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office and court records.

A federal prison employee working as a correctional counselor at FMC Devens agreed Monday to plead guilty to three federal charges after he allegedly accepted payments from a “ultra-high net worth” inmate under his care, according to officials and court documents.

Advertisement

Prosecutors filed a plea agreement in the case recommending that Tidwell be sentenced to no more than two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

“Corrections officers are placed in a position of public trust,” Levy said in the statement. “The vast majority of corrections officers carry out their duties with integrity and professionalism. They know that accepting payments from an inmate — as is alleged against Mr. Tidwell here — is a serious violation of that trust and a betrayal of the BOP’s mission to care FOR federal inmates in a safe and impartial manner.”

An attorney listed for Tidwell in court documents did not respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Tidwell has worked for the Bureau of Prisons since 2000, at Federal Medical Center, Devens since 2008, and as a correctional counselor at that facility since about 2014, prosecutors said.

The position gave Tidwell “significant levels of contact with, and authority over, inmates,” prosecutors said, making him responsible for monitoring inmates’ work assignments, assigning their housing, arranging their legal calls, and coordinating prison visits for them.

In that position, Tidwell oversaw an inmate with a high net worth who was convicted on federal charges in another jurisdiction, prosecutors said. Starting in 2018, that inmate, listed as “Individual 1,″ allegedly “caused a stream of benefits to be paid to Tidwell,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Individual 1 allegedly directed a business associate who was a close friend, listed as “Individual 2,” to wire $25,000 to one of Tidwell’s close family members in November of that year, the statement said.

In 2019, a similar relationship allegedly continued, with Individual 1 and Tidwell entering “into an agreement pursuant to which Individual 1 would direct thousands of dollars to Tidwell as part of a property management agreement, which used Individual 2 as the conduit through which payments were made to Tidwell,” prosecutors said.

Between 2019 and 2020, Tidwell allegedly received more than $65,000 as part of this agreement, prosecutors said.

“According to BOP’s rules and policies that govern the duties and conduct of its employees, employees may not receive any payments, gifts, or personal favors from inmates, give preferential treatment to any inmate in the performance of their duties, or engage in outside employment that conflicts with their duties,” prosecutors said.

“Tidwell’s alleged receipt of payments and his employment relationship with an inmate or a close associate of an inmate violated his official duties as a BOP employee,” prosecutors added.

In a separate incident in 2020, Tidwell allegedly tried to buy a home and received a loan of $50,000 from Individual 2 to help with financing the purchase, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Tidwell made multiple false statements to the bank in connection with his loan application, including telling them that the $50,000 was from his employer. He then allegedly forged documents with Individual 2′s name, address, and signature when the bank asked for written proof of the gift, the statement said.

Advertisement

“William Tidwell is alleged to have abused his authority and abandoned his duty after he befriended an inmate in his care and accepted tens of thousands of dollars from him,” Christopher DiMenna, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said in the statement.

Shelley Murphy of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.