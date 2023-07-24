Former Cohasset town employee charged in crypto-mining scheme due in court

A former Cohasset town employee accused of operating a cryptocurrency mine in a crawl space beneath the Cohasset Middle/High School is due in court Monday for a pretrial hearing, according to court records.

Nadeam Nahas, a former assistant facilities director for the town, is slated to appear in Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned in February on misdemeanor charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school. He pleaded not guilty.

Police said detectives were called to the school in December 2021 after the town’s facilities director discovered the alleged cryptocurrency mining operation.