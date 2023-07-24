Four stranded horse riders rescued in White Mountains

Four horse riders from Massachusetts were rescued on Mt. Chocorua in Albany, N.H., Saturday after they got lost participating in an annual “Look to the Mountain” event, officials said.

Around 8:15 p.m., conservation officers received a 911 call from the riders, who “had no lights and were not sure of their location.”

The riders had taken the Liberty Trail to the Hammond Trail but were unable to return the same way “due to the hazardous conditions the steep and rocky terrain presented to the horses.”