Four stranded horse riders rescued in White Mountains

Four horse riders from Massachusetts were rescued on Mt. Chocorua in Albany, N.H., Saturday after they got lost participating in an annual “Look to the Mountain” event, officials said.
Around 8:15 p.m., conservation officers received a 911 call from the riders, who “had no lights and were not sure of their location.”
The riders had taken the Liberty Trail to the Hammond Trail but were unable to return the same way “due to the hazardous conditions the steep and rocky terrain presented to the horses.”
The coordinates from their 911 call placed them on the Weetamoo Trail, and officers hiked around 1.6 miles to their location. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, officers gave them headlamps, warm clothing, food, and water and brought them to the trailhead, arriving around 2 a.m.
John Huether, 69, of Chatham, Wayne Therrien, 76, of Rochester, Danny Nadeau, 66, of Swansea, and his wife, Tami Nadeau, 61, began riding on Liberty Trail around 10 a.m. to the Hammond Trail, officials said.
The group taking part in the Granite State Carriage Association’s annual “Look at the Mountain” riding event. Three of the horses fell and sustained minor injuries because of the steep and rocky trail, officials said.
Once at the trailhead, the horses were put in trailers and returned to the group’s campsite.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.