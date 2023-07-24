Here's who could benefit from Matos’ signature stumble

”Up until the scandal broke, it looked like she was more or less the establishment candidate – the choice of many of the most prominent politicians and unions in this state,” Providence College political science Professor Adam S. Myers said. “Now that this scandal has weakened her, it opens the door for other candidates.”

So this week, as the focus shifts to candidate forums and policy distinctions, the question is: Who will benefit from Matos’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week?

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, the perceived front-runner in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District race, stumbled before the ballot was even finalized last week, enduring a series of escalating revelations and investigations into fraudulent nomination signatures.

Advertisement

He said that while Matos could recover in the long-term, her miserable week could open the door in the short-term for a handful of other Democrats, including:

⚓ Gabe Amo, a former White House official who lives in Providence.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”He’s not well known, but he’s the kind of person the local political class could rally around,” Myers said, noting that Amo has extensive D.C. connections after serving in the Obama and Biden administrations.

This morning, Amo will receive the endorsement of The Collective PAC, which has helped 425 Black candidates win election across the country.

”The Collective PAC will work hard to ensure that Gabe is successful in September and that Rhode Island sends a representative to Congress who has the experience to get things done, stand up to MAGA Republicans, and protect the rights we hold dear,” said Kevin Olasanoye, a former Rhode Island Democratic Party executive director who is now national director of the Collective.

⚓ Aaron Regunberg, a former state representative from Providence.

”He definitely has the progressive lane,” Myers said. “He has consistently been in second place in polls, and he clearly has the resources to see this campaign through to September.”

Advertisement

He said other voters might now give a second look to Regunberg, who has secured endorsements from groups such as the Rhode Island Working Families Party, which provides on-the-ground electoral support, and from national progressives such as US Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat.

⚓ Sandra Cano, a state senator from Pawtucket.

”To the extent that there are a lot of people in the political class who want the next congressperson from Rhode Island to be a woman and a woman of color, she clearly fits the bill,” Myers said. “She is obviously a person who could well benefit from this.”

He noted that Cano has received the endorsement of unions such as the National Education Association Rhode Island and the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, which provide boots-on-the-ground support.

⚓ Donald Carlson, a renewable energy investor from Jamestown.

”It might open door for Carlson because he has all these resources, and he was very vocal in response to the Matos scandal,” Myers said, noting Carlson had the most campaign cash on hand at the end of the second quarter -- $770,000 -- after pouring $600,000 of his own money into the race.

But Myers also said that even though the Carlson campaign filed a challenge to Matos’ nomination signatures, neither Carlson nor his campaign manager attended Friday’s Board of Elections hearing on the matter, and he said that made it look like a “stunt.” The board dismissed Carlson’s objection.

Advertisement

* * *

On Friday evening, Matos finally faced reporters to address investigations into her nomination signatures, saying that a vendor – Harmony Solutions – had “engaged in a widespread and outrageous attempt to defraud my campaign, the people of Rhode Island, and the democratic process.”

Myers said, “On one hand, I feel bad for her because clearly no candidate wants something like this to happen. On the other hand, one has to ask the question: How in the world did something like this happen on the campaign’s watch?”

The campaign looked “incompetent,” he said, and it followed news that she was fifth in campaign cash on hand, behind Carlson, Regunberg, Amo, and Cano.

But Matos could still recover from the scandal, particularly if she performs well in debates, Myers said. “A lot depends on the behind-the-scenes conversations that Democratic power brokers are having right now about whether to support her or whether to jump ship and support somebody else,” he said.

Olasanoye said, “The signature thing is meaningful, but I don’t think it will be the thing Rhode Island voters will use to determine who will be the next congressperson for Rhode Island.” Rather, voters will focus on the issues and try to determine “who is the right candidate that best represents what this district is about and who best mirrors what their values are.”

Myers said candidates have been making “symbolic campaign appeals,” talking about their backgrounds and identities. But with a field of 12 Democrats and two Republicans set for the Sept. 5 primaries, attention will turn to policy differences and debate performances, he said.

Advertisement

That process begins tonight when the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus hosts a congressional candidates forum in East Providence.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.