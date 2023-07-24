Jack Teixeira, Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information, due in court in Boston

He has pleaded not guilty and has been ordered detained pending his trial. According to court records, US District Court Judge Indira Talwani has ordered an initial pre-trial conference to be held Monday morning.

Teixeira, 21, of Dighton was indicted in June by a federal grand jury on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act.

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information on the Internet, is scheduled for a court hearing in Boston Monday.

Defense lawyers are also appealing the detention order issued by Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy who made his ruling while sitting in the federal court in Worcester. Following Teixeira’s indictment in June, the case is now being presided over by Talwani in Boston.

In court papers, the defense is arguing that there is no legitimate basis for Teixieira to be held pending his trial. The defense drew parallels between Teixeira and the federal prosecution of former President Trump and his aide, Waltine (Walt) Nauta.

All three are charged under the same law. The defense noted that prosecutors did not ask that Trump or Nauta be detained even though they had access to national security documents and have access to aircraft.

“Yet, the risk of flight posed by their knowledge of national security information, and their abnormal ability to flee, didn’t even result in a request that either surrender their passport,’' the defense argued. “The government’s disparate approach to pretrial release in these cases demonstrates that its argument for Mr. Teixeira’s pretrial detention based on knowledge he allegedly retains is illusory.”

Federal prosecutors have not yet filed a response to the defense appeal, according to court records.

Teixeira was a cyber-defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod who allegedly leaked hundreds of documents with classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

While alleging he may have shared secret information as long ago as January 2022, Teixeira is charged with releasing the information between last April and November, records show.

His family has said publicly they fully support him and are asking that he be given a fair trial.

Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report. This is a developing story.





