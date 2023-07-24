Kelly Ayotte running for New Hampshire governor in 2024

“I am running for Governor because I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts,” she wrote in a tweet Monday morning, reprising a message she delivered last week after incumbent Governor Chris Sununu announced he won’t seek reelection.

Former US senator Kelly Ayotte has officially declared her candidacy for the 2024 gubernatorial race in New Hampshire, setting the stage for a GOP contest among at least two socially conservative candidates.

In a brief appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Ayotte said New Hampshire’s southern neighbor has an income tax, a sales tax, and less freedom than the “Live Free or Die” state. She said her top priority will be safety. She called for tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers and said drugs flow into New Hampshire from Lowell and Lawrence in Massachusetts.

Ayotte is challenging former state Senate president Chuck Morse for the Republican nomination. Another potential contender, current education commissioner Frank Edelblut, is expected to announce any day now whether he will join the race. These announcements give Granite Staters a clearer forecast for how the primary campaign season may play out, with more than a year to go.

That forecast is something another possible GOP candidate, Robert Burns, is watching closely. Burns said he views Morse, Ayotte, and Edelblut as comparably conservative, and he’s quite conservative himself, so he’s weighing his options carefully and remaining wary of an overcrowded lane.

“I think if you throw four extremely conservative people in there … a guy like George Hansel would end up winning, you know?” he said. “That’s obviously something that I’d want to avoid.”

Hansel, the mayor of Keene, who lost to Burns in last fall’s GOP primary for the second congressional district, said he’s not running for governor. Burns’ point is that a moderate Republican could swoop in and win the gubernatorial nomination if conservatives split their votes among several candidates.

Burns said some see Ayotte as a moderate, but he doesn’t buy that. He cited the significant support she received from anti-abortion groups in her successful 2010 campaign as evidence that she’s markedly more conservative than Sununu. (A spokesperson for Ayotte said she is “a tough and tested conservative.”)

While Sununu has called himself a “pro-choice” Republican — a label that abortion rights advocates have said doesn’t really reflect his record — Morse, Ayotte, Edelblut, and Burns have each used “pro-life” to describe their views on abortion policy.

Democrats responded to Ayotte’s announcement by bashing her track record in Washington on abortion, gun reform, judicial nominees, and same-sex marriage, and they suggested she has made bank in the corporate world since leaving office six years ago.

“We have no doubt she’ll use her fat cat corporate pals to try and buy this election, and every confidence she will fail spectacularly,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party chairperson Ray Buckley. “Granite Staters are looking for fresh, forward thinking leadership, and have zero interest in electing an anti-abortion extremist like Kelly Ayotte.”

The GOP contest is taking shape alongside the Democratic contest, which includes two options so far: Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.