Man arrested following fatal stabbing at Dorchester veterans’ home owned by Pine Street Inn

It was unclear Monday evening whether Bonilla had retained an attorney to represent him.

Eduardo Bonilla of Dorchester is facing a charge of murder, Boston police said in a statement Monday evening. He is set to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, police said.

A 43-year-old man was arrested after another man died following a stabbing at a Dorchester veterans’ transitional home owned by the Pine Street Inn on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Boston police went to 6 Hartford St. in Dorchester at about 12:06 p.m. in response to a report of a person stabbed, police said in an earlier statement Monday.

A man was found inside suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

“There is no threat to the community at this time,” Superintendent Felipe Colon told reporters at the scene Monday afternoon, according to audio provided by the police department.

The property is owned by the Pine Street Inn, a nonprofit that helps those who are unhoused in the Boston area, according to city assessor records.

The Pine Street Inn said in a statement that it was “aware of an incident at 6 Hartford Street in Dorchester, which serves as transitional housing for Veterans.”

“As it is currently an ongoing police investigation, we do not have any further information to provide at this time,” the organization said.

Colon told reporters earlier Monday that police were speaking with a person of interest who was known to the victim and that both were known to the home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Boston police homicide detectives by calling 617-343-4470. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

