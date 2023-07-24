Man’s foot lost in October pedestrian fatality recovered off I-93 in Dorchester

A man’s severed foot was discovered in a grassy area off Interstate 93 in Dorchester on Monday, nine months after he was fatally struck by a sports car on the highway, according to State Police.

A MassDOT worker cutting grass along the highway found the foot near the Freeport Street off-ramp at about 1:30 p.m. and called police, State Police said.

Troopers confirmed the foot had “characteristics that matched those of the victim” in an Oct. 1, 2022, crash in which a Quincy man was killed while walking along the interstate in the early morning hours after his car struck a guardrail.