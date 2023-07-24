Man’s foot lost in October pedestrian fatality recovered off I-93 in Dorchester

A man’s severed foot was discovered in a grassy area off Interstate 93 in Dorchester on Monday, nine months after he was fatally struck by a sports car on the highway, according to State Police.
A MassDOT worker cutting grass along the highway found the foot near the Freeport Street off-ramp at about 1:30 p.m. and called police, State Police said.
Troopers confirmed the foot had “characteristics that matched those of the victim” in an Oct. 1, 2022, crash in which a Quincy man was killed while walking along the interstate in the early morning hours after his car struck a guardrail.
The victim, identified as 34-year-old Christian Yemga, lost his foot in the crash, and “despite an extensive search,” it was not recovered at the time, State Police said.
Yemga was hit by an Acura RSX driven by a 35-year-old man and carrying one passenger, State Police said at the time. When the Acura came to a stop, it was subsequently struck by a Volkswagen Atlas that was driven by a 33-year-old woman, who was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer, officials said.
The foot was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, State Police said.
