Here’s why you don’t want to ignore that ‘No Swimming’ sign these days

It might seem harmless just to jump in on one of these hot days.

That includes 53 that have exceeded bacterial levels, six where warnings have been posted for algae/cyanobacteria, and one beach closed as a precaution due to “rainfall/severe weather”, according to the DPH website.

At 60 public beaches in Massachusetts , tests have determined that swimming is unsafe and can cause illness, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday.

But officials say you’d better think twice. Here’s why:

The Department of Public Health says swimming in water that contains too much bacteria can cause you a variety of problems including gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain; respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, cough, runny nose, and sneezing; dermatological symptoms such as skin rash and itching; and eye and ear symptoms such as irritation, earache, and itching.

Oh, and there’s always the possibility of flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, the DPH says.

One key thing to avoid is swimming after a big rain because bacteria levels tend to rise after a big rain, the officials say.

If you suspect you swam in some contaminated water and feel sick, the DPH says, “please contact your primary health care provider.”

The beaches aren’t really “closed,” the DPH notes, it’s just that no swimming is allowed. So feel free to walk, sunbathe, or sail a Frisbee around.

Swimming in freshwater with algae in it can also cause a host of problems.

Cyanobacteria (also called blue-green algae) occur naturally in freshwater, the DPH says, but they can get out of control, or “bloom,” producing toxins that can make people sick.

How bad can it be?

Health effects associated with cyanobacteria blooms vary based on the type of cyanobacteria, the route of exposure, and the amount of toxins present, the DPH says.

Swallowing the contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal symptoms. And “ingesting large amounts of toxins may cause liver or neurological damage,” the DPH warns.

Contact with the water can cause skin or eye irritation and inhaling water spray containing the cyanobacteria can cause asthma-like symptoms. Ingesting fish that contain the toxins can also cause problems, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The DPH warns that people actively recreating on the water, like swimmers or jet skiers, or people drinking the water, are most likely to be exposed.

“Children and pets, who are more likely to get these bacteria in their mouths, are of special concern. Dogs can become very ill and even die from licking cyanobacteria off their fur,” the DPH says.

If you touch contaminated water, you should wash it off. And if you swallow water or experience adverse health effects, you should call your doctor. Additionally, call the vet if your pet drinks the water or is affected, the DPH says.

The CDC says another option is calling your local poison control center.

It’s best to avoid water, the CDC says, that smells bad or looks discolored, or when the surface is covered by foam, scum, paint-like streaks, or mats. Another warning sign: dead fish or other animals washed up on the shore.

“If you see signs of a bloom, stay out of the water and keep your pets out of the water,” the CDC advises.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.