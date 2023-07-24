Recent outbreak at Everett migrant hotel shelter shows dueling crises ‘coming to a head,’ advocates say

The Chelsea-based organization, which works to empower Latino immigrants and migrants, sprang into action along with clinicians from Massachusetts General Hospital, working to test and treat patients right at the hotel rather than transporting all the migrants to emergency rooms.

Close to 300 migrants are staying at the enVision Hotel, where people began falling sick around July 5 before many more became ill during the weekend of July 15 and 16, said Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa.

A recent respiratory illness outbreak at a hotel sheltering migrants in Everett highlights the increased health risks for immigrants living in cramped quarters as a housing crisis spreads through Massachusetts, doctors and advocates say.

Advertisement

“It was very scary for me to help the families but it was a good example of how quickly we could get organized,” Vega said. “We learned a lot from COVID.”

A number of respiratory illnesses had spread throughout the group of migrants, including among children, Vega said, though they tested negative for COVID and tuberculosis. At the beginning of the outbreak, 12 people fell sick with the flu, Vega said, and later on, five or six migrants fell so sick that they needed an ambulance.

Over the past few months, Boston’s network of immigrants and migrants has surged after the United States ended its pandemic policy that made it easy to turn away unauthorized migrants. This sudden increase in immigrants has added pressure onto Boston’s housing shortage, leading the state to house migrants in local hotels. But those crowded conditions, along with the stress from the journey into the country, can lead an otherwise healthy population to an increased risk of developing illnesses.

Dr. Amir Mohareb, an infectious diseases physician at MGH and director of the Research Program on Humanitarian Action in the MGH Center for Global Health, said that he has worked with asylum-seeking refugees along the border in Reynosa, Mexico, and that the stressful environment turns young, healthy people at greater risk of medical conditions.

Advertisement

“These are healthy people,” Mohareb said. “After months of stress and the traumatic components of the US asylum process, when they arrive, it’s no wonder that they’re already in a vulnerable group clinically and socially.”

Once migrants make it to cities like Boston and are placed in crowded housing units, the risk of contracting illness and becoming seriously sick “certainly goes up,” he said. Housing insecurity in the city is closely related to health, according to Mohareb, and the detrimental effects of that intersection are coming to a head now.

Mohareb said he was among the doctors who lent their clinical expertise to the situation at the Everett hotel, where the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities is running the migrant shelter with a contract with La Colaborativa. The state instructed the nonprofit organization to set up an emergency medical assistance center when people began falling sick this month.

Vega said that her organization worked with MGH nurses and the state’s Public Health Department to test the sick migrants for COVID-19, tuberculosis, and more.

Tuberculosis was a big concern for Vega, she said, as many of the migrants were “not well-nourished” and would not have responded well to the illness.

“We called the Department of Public Health and went into prevention mode,” Vega said. “We got masks for everyone. You cannot imagine, in less than two hours we were getting everyone in their beds and making sure that everyone followed the protocols of COVID.”

Advertisement

MGH and La Colaborativa have had a longstanding partnership to deliver health care to communities in need, much like they did for the immigrants residing at the enVision hotel. Mohareb said that physicians went out to screen, treat, and help patients where they were and that it’s always much better to bring care out into the community.

“I think this really years-long problem we’ve had with housing insecurity in our city and it is coming to a head and intersecting with the influx of immigration, mainly people who are seeking asylum,” Mohareb said. “So that homelessness problem that’s been there is really just bubbling to the top now.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @scales_maggie.