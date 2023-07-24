The NAACP convention in Boston kicks off this week. Here’s what you need to know.

Dating back to 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s largest and most widely recognized civil rights organization. Each year, the organization gathers its delegates to vote on its policy platforms and brings national policymakers and community leaders together to “celebrate the Black community’s collective power,” according to the NAACP.

The annual NAACP convention is set to kick off in Boston Wednesday, for the first time since 1982.

This year’s theme is “thriving together.” Here’s what you need to know about the 114th convention.

When is it?

The event kicks off in spirit on Wednesday with the annual Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO), which awards Black students around the country for achievements in the humanities, business, science, and performing arts. The competition runs until Saturday.

The five-day convention is officially held from Friday to Tuesday, Aug. 1, and is based at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

Who will be in attendance?

Leading the ranks of notable attendees is Vice President Kamala Harris, who also gave the keynote address at the 2022 convention in Atlantic City.

Other notable speakers include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., and rapper Meek Mill, who will all be on a July 30 panel centered around racism, antisemitism, and how Black and Jewish communities can work together to fight the rise of hate.

NAACP says on its website that it expects the convention will bring in more than 10,000 visitors to Boston.

What is the schedule?

In addition to workshops and speeches, ticketed events include a W.I.N. Empowerment Brunch and Health Luncheon on Saturday; a membership and Roy Wilkins luncheons on Sunday; the Juanita Jackson Mitchell Youth Awards Gala on Monday; and a labor luncheon and the Spingarn Freedom Fund Awards Gala on Tuesday. Find more information about the schedule here.

What events can the public attend?

Non-NAACP members are invited to attend the convention as observers. Advance 4-day tickets cost $250 for an adult and $110 for a child. Tickets at the door cost $275 and $135 for an adult and a child, respectively. Observers can attend ACT-SO for free.

The NAACP is also encouraging residents and visitors to stop by The Hub, a grand gathering space including live music, tech demonstrations, retail vendors, VIP guests, and where DJ Jazzy Jeff will be leading a block party Friday. The Hub is free and open to the public.

Several workshops are available Saturday exploring themes of Gen Z culture, Black health equity, environmental and climate justice, and political campaigns. A workshop on Sunday will address racism, antisemitism, and white nationalism.

The city of Boston will also co-host several events, beginning with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. and a music festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Governor Maura Healey will join Mayor Michelle Wu on Saturday for a delegates reception from 7 to 11 p.m.

And the 23rd annual GospelFest — New England’s largest Gospel music celebration — is planned for Sunday. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. with a preceding interfaith prayer service at 4 p.m.

Where is it? How do I get there?

Official events will take place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center at 415 Summer St. in the Seaport. The closest T stop is World Trade Center on the SL1 and SL2 lines. From downtown, passengers can transfer to the Silver Line at South Station.

Attendees can also get to the convention center from South Station on foot with a roughly 17-minute walk.

If you’re traveling from the airport, keep in mind the Sumner Tunnel closure is creating lengthy driving commutes through the Ted Williams Tunnel leaving East Boston. The East Boston Ferry from Long Wharf is another option coming from the airport.

When was it last in Boston? And why is it a big deal?

NAACP last congregated in Boston in 1982, when anti-Black sentiment and violence in the city dominated news headlines. Even in recent years, Boston has struggled to stray away from its long-standing reputation as a racist city.

The convention was scheduled to return in 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic moved programming online.

Then-mayor Martin J. Walsh promised to bring the convention to Boston in 2023, as a way to rebuild the city’s reputation. Last month Wu announced she had followed through on her predecessor’s vow.

Boston is intertwined with the NAACP, serving as home to one of the nation’s oldest chapters. The NAACP hosted its second annual convention in 1911 at Park Street Church near Boston Common, and the local branch was chartered that following year. In addition to the 1982 event, the NAACP held previous conventions in Boston in 1950 as well as 1967.

