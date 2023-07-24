Person taken into custody in Boston following Stoughton carjacking, police say

A person was taken into police custody in Boston on Monday in connection with a carjacking in Stoughton earlier in the day involving a driver who was directed to the Halloran Park area by someone who said they needed plumbing help, police said.

Police said a man in his mid-40s drove a white Jeep Grand Cherokee to a home near the intersection of Pierce and Leach streets in Stoughton after seeing an online ad from a person asking for help with their plumbing.

When the victim reached the home and found no one there, he called the person who had posted the ad and was told they’d be at the address soon, according to a statement from police.