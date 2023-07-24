Healey administration opposes release of waste water from decommissioned Pilgrim nuclear power plant into Cape Cod Bay

In March, the company asked both the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for permission to discharge the waste water, which contains low levels of radioactive material and some non-radioactive pollutants and is currently sitting in pools inside the shutdown plant.

Holtec, which is responsible for cleaning up the Pilgrim site in Plymouth, has long sought to release more than one million gallons of waste water into the bay, a plan that has been fiercely opposed by local activists.

The state moved Monday to block an energy company, Holtec, from discharging waste water from the decommissioned Pilgrim nuclear power plant into Cape Cod Bay. But legal experts said that the federal government, not state authorities, may have the final say.

Advertisement

Holtec has insisted that the waste water, which would be treated before release, poses no environmental or health dangers, and has noted that water continuously cycled through the plant and into the bay during the plant’s operation.

On Monday afternoon, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection issued a draft decision denying that request, saying that the release would violate a state law banning the discharge of industrial waste into protected waters.

In a statement, Governor Maura Healey said, “I’ve long expressed serious concerns about Holtec’s proposal to discharge decommissioning wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Our administration is committed to protecting our precious environmental resources and we will continue to monitor Holtec’s role in decommissioning the now-closed Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.”

Activist groups from the South Shore and Cape Cod had demanded in recent days that the Healey administration deny Holtec’s permit application. On Monday, they praised the draft decision.

“Holtec needs to now come up with other options for the wastewater because dumping in our bay...is illegal, period,” said Diane Turco, head of the Cape Downwinders, one of the groups.

Advertisement

Holtec’s other options for disposing of the waste water include shipping it to out-of-state disposal sites or evaporating it, both of which would be more expensive than releasing the water into Cape Cod Bay, activists have contended.

On Saturday, Save Our Bay, a coalition of activist groups, said that if the state Department of Environmental Protection denied Holtec’s permit application, then the federal government would have to do the same.

But that question is not settled.

An EPA spokesperson said Monday that the agency “will need to determine the implications of the state’s draft decision on EPA’s review” of Holtec’s application. State officials did not respond to questions about whether federal authorities could override a state denial.

Holtec expressed disappointment over the state’s move.

“We will continue with the EPA modification process and will look to evaluate all options related to ultimate disposition of the water used in plant operations for the last 50 years,” a company spokesperson said in a statement

Andrew Gottlieb, executive director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, said Holtec should bear the costs of disposing of the waste water in a way that is acceptable to the local community, such as by shipping it elsewhere.

In the past, he said, treated waste water did exit the plant and flow into the bay. But that was a necessary consequence of operating the power plant, he said. Holtec’s proposed discharge of waste water now is different, he contended, because it is a matter of convenience and cost-saving for the company, not a necessity.

Advertisement

“It’s a good day for Massachusetts,” he said Monday after the release of the state’s draft decision, “in the face of a corporate bully insisting they had the unfettered right to discharge illegal wastewater.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.