Police cruiser hits pedestrian in Hampton, N.H.

A Hampton Police Department cruiser hit a pedestrian in Hampton, N.H. Sunday night, officials said.
Around 7:15 p.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to a car crash on Ashworth Avenue by the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Nudd Avenue, State Police said in a statement.
The pedestrian was injured and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The officer was not injured.
The identities of the officer and pedestrian have not been released, State Police said.
The area where the accident occurred was blocked off until around 11:30 p.m.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.