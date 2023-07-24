Search suspended for missing 18-year-old lobsterman from Maine

The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for a lobsterman who went missing off the coast of Maine.
Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, Maine, was reported missing Friday after the fishing vessel he was on, known as “Top Gun,” was discovered empty near Jonesport, Maine, officials said, according to to NBC News Center Maine.
The US Coast Guard called off the search after 40 hours, officials said in a tweet on Sunday.
The search was conducted by crews from Coast Guard Station Jonesport and Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor, Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay and the Maine Marine Patrol, officials tweeted. Aircraft from the Maine National Guard, Maine Forest Rangers and Air Station Cape Cod assisted with the search, officials said.
“The search is suspended pending further developments,” the tweet said.
“The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one of the most difficult decisions I must make,” Commander Megan Drewniak, Deputy Sector Commander of Sector Northern New England, said in a statement, according to NBC News Center Maine. “Our thoughts remain with Tylar’s family, friends, and loved ones.”
#UPDATE : @uscg has suspended the search after 40 hours. Crews from Station Jonesport & Station Southwest Harbor, CGC Sturgeon and Maine Marine Patrol & Air assets from Maine @NationalGuard, @MaineRangers & AirSta #capecod . The search is suspended pending further developments.— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 23, 2023
