Search suspended for missing 18-year-old lobsterman from Maine

The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for a lobsterman who went missing off the coast of Maine.

Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, Maine, was reported missing Friday after the fishing vessel he was on, known as “Top Gun,” was discovered empty near Jonesport, Maine, officials said, according to to NBC News Center Maine.

The US Coast Guard called off the search after 40 hours, officials said in a tweet on Sunday.