State board of elections to verify nomination signatures in question in First Congressional race

But it’s up to the Rhode Island Board of Elections — not his office — to verify signatures that were submitted on nomination forms.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office confirmed to the Globe Monday that he will be handling the criminal investigation into the “full scope of any alleged misconduct as it pertains to the signatures gathered and submitted to local boards of canvassers on behalf” of the lieutenant governor in her bid for the seat.

PROVIDENCE — The electoral investigation into the problematic signatures found on nomination forms submitted by Sabina Matos’ campaign for the First Congressional District is becoming a game of hot potato.

The dueling criminal and electoral investigations into Matos’ nominations forms were sparked after election officials in at least three communities — Jamestown, Newport and East Providence — reported suspect signatures of dead people and others that claimed to have never signed Matos’ forms.

On Monday, Neronha’s office met with law enforcement agencies and Robert B. Rapoza, the executive director of the state elections board, where it was decided that the attorney general “will move forward with its criminal investigation.”

On Friday, the state Board of Elections deliberated for nearly two hours to refer all signatures submitted by Matos’ campaign to Neronha’s office for a full review and investigation. Their initial vote also required the attorney general to “report findings” back to the board within 30 days. Hours after the vote, Neronha said it would be “really unlikely” for him to get involved with electoral matters.

“This office conducts criminal investigations, and accordingly will not be involved in signature verification for the purpose whether an individual should appear on a ballot,” Neronha spokesman Brian Hodge said in a statement to the Globe. “That is a role for local boards of canvassers and the board of elections. As with all criminal investigations, there is no timeline or deadline.”

Rhode Island Board of Elections spokesman Christopher Hunter confirmed on Monday the public body was “working cooperatively” with Neronha’s office on the investigation, but declined to comment further.

The Rhode Island State Police are also investigating the matter.

It’s unclear if election officials in the 16 other municipalities in the First Congressional District have also reported suspect signatures. Officials in Woonsocket, Portsmouth, Pawtucket, and Providence all confirmed to the Globe on Monday that they did not flag potentially fraudulent signatures for investigators.

Matos is expected to still be on the ballot in the primary on Sept. 5. As of Thursday, 728 signatures submitted by the Matos campaign had been validated by local boards of canvassers and certified by the secretary of state’s office, well more than the required 500 valid signatures to qualify to be on the ballot.

Barrington Town Clerk Meredith DeSisto told the Globe she was “instructed by the Solicitor’s office that all inquiries should be referred to the State Police as this is under investigation.”

Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell S. Weaver did not respond to the Globe’s request for comment. Hodge declined to comment on the scope “or iterative occurrences” of the attorney general’s investigation.

The news comes after Matos finally broke her silence on Friday where she pointed the blame at a vendor — Harmony Solutions — that her campaign manager Brexton Isaacs allegedly hired. The vendor, which Matos’ campaign said is owned by Holly McClaren, who is also known as Holly Cekala, had attempted to “defraud” her bid for Congress, and was allegedly fired by a letter sent by her campaign’s lawyer, Jon Berkon, a partner at Elias Law Group.

Other problematic forms were also submitted by Shanna Gallagher of East Providence, who may have also been hired through Harmony Solutions, said Matos’ campaign officials, to help gather signatures. McClaren and Gallagher have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Evan England, Matos’ spokesman, has not said when the letter terminating McClaren or her company was sent, despite repeated requests by the Globe. Berkon, a partner at Elias Law Group, has not responded to the Globe since Matos held a news conference on Friday.

Matos campaign officials said the campaign did not have a contract with Harmony Solutions, but said it was a “trusted” and reputable company that had worked for other Democratic candidates.

Harmony Solutions is not listed in Rhode Island’s state corporate database, but is listed with the City Clerk’s database in Providence. The company was formed on June 29, roughly two weeks before McClaren was collecting signatures for Matos, according to filings with the Secretary of State’s office.

John R. Grasso, a criminal defense attorney representing McClaren, did not respond to the Globe on Monday.

McClaren was hired as a consultant by several Democrats in 2022, including by Governor Daniel J. McKee who paid her $4,700 over three payments. Other political candidates included Providence City Councilwoman Shelley Peterson, who paid McClaren $400; former state Representative Anastasia Williams, who paid her $1,910; and activist Diana Garlington, who paid McClaren $585.

According to campaign finance reports, McClaren has made just two local political contributions over the years — a $50 donation and a $25 donation in 2022, both to McKee. In May 2020, Holly Cekala was living in Wilton, N.H., when she donated $100 to WinRed, an American Republican Party fundraising platform endorsed by the Republican National Committee, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Many Rhode Islanders will recognize her from a McKee campaign commercial that emphasized that his Republican opponent, Ashley Kalus, was not a native Rhode Islander.

Holly McClaren, a part-time field organizer in Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos' congressional campaign, appeared in this campaign ad for Governor Daniel J. McKee Screen grab

According to her LinkedIn profile that has since been taken down, McClaren, 51, of Providence, describes herself as currently working as a bartender at Roma Italian Restaurant on Federal Hill, a team supervisor at Estrada Bookkeeping and Consulting starting in September 2021, and principal CEO of Harmony and Health Solutions LLC since July 2017.

Harmony and Health Solutions LLC is also a now-defunct company that McClaren once operated in New Hampshire.

Luis Estrada — a top political adviser to state and local leaders who spent 22 years behind bars for his role in robberies before beating drug and alcohol addictions — told the Globe that McClaren used to work for him, but not any longer.

Despite the signature debacle, Matos has been largely seen as a frontrunner in the race. She is one of 12 Democrats running to replace former congressman David Cicilline, who stepped down earlier this summer to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. She has been lieutenant governor since 2021.

It’s unclear if the investigations will be complete before the primary.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.