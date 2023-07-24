State to hold hearing on proposed closure of Leominster Hospital maternity ward

UMass Memorial Health, which operates the hospital, filed a notice with the Department of Public Health last month that it plans to close the Leominster Hospital’s labor and delivery ward Sept. 23 citing decreasing birth rates and challenges hiring staff amid industry-wide labor shortages. A virtual hearing on the closure is scheduled for 5:30 pm Monday before officials from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Nurses, former patients and community advocates are set to testify Monday against the planned closure of Leominster Hospital’s maternity ward, saying the move would jeopardize the health of mothers and newborns in the community.

Those who oppose the plan, including the Massachusetts Nurses Association, say the closure will mean “that 500 – 700 mothers a year would have their lives and their newborns lives placed in jeopardy due to the lack of local access to maternity care.”

Lawyers for UMass Memorial said in a letter to DPH officials last month that the closure would not leave patients without alternatives. “To our knowledge, UMass Memorial Medical Center, St. Vincent Hospital, Henry Heywood Hospital and Emerson Hospital, appear to have the capacity to serve these patients,” according to the letter.

Although the closure may have some impact on local families, it is not likely to lead to a “maternal care desert” or drastically change residents’ access to maternal services, said Ashley Stoneburner, data science manager at March of Dimes’ Perinatal Data Center.

March of Dimes, a national nonprofit dedicated to maternal and infant health, measures individuals’ access to OB-GYN providers and facilities. It places counties into four categories of care: full access, moderate access, low access, and maternity care deserts.

According to March of Dimes research, “every county in Massachusetts is a full maternal access county, which means it has more than 60 providers for every 10,000 births, or they have more than two hospitals,” said Stoneburner.

Low or moderate access counties have one or no hospitals offering obstetric services, and fewer than 60 obstetric providers per 10,000 births. Maternity care deserts are classified as counties “where there are no hospitals or birth centers offering obstetric care and no obstetric providers.”

Stoneburner said there is concern that ongoing closures could decrease the maternal access designations of a county like Worcester, where Leominster Hospital is located, because “when hospitals close, providers will probably leave the area.”

March of Dimes data found that, between 2009 and 2019, infant mortality rates in Worcester County were consistently higher than the state average. In 2019, the infant mortality rate in Worcester County was 4.1 per 1,000 live births, or 35 infants dying before reaching their first birthday, slightly higher than the state rate of 3.7 per 1,000 births.

A report released earlier this month by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health found severe maternal complications increased significantly across the state between 2011 to 2020, nearly doubling from 52.3 per 10,000 deliveries in 2011 to 100.4 per 10,000 deliveries in 2020, an average annual increase of 8.9 percent per year.













