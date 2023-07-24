Today in History: July 24, Apollo 11 returns home from the moon

Birthdays: Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 88. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 87. Actor Mark Goddard is 87. Actor Dan Hedaya is 83. Actor Chris Sarandon is 81. Actor Robert Hays is 76. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 75. Actor Michael Richards is 74. Actor Lynda Carter is 72. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 71. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 60. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 59. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 55. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 54. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 54. Actor Jamie Denbo is 50. Actor Eric Szmanda is 48. Actor Rose Byrne is 44. Actor Summer Glau is 42. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 42. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 41. Actor Anna Paquin is 41. Actor Sarah Greene is 39. Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron is 38. Actor Megan Park is 37. Actor Mara Wilson is 36. Actor Sarah Steele is 35. Actor Emily Bett Rickards is 32. Actor Lucas Adams is 30.

Today is Monday, July 24, the 205th day of 2023. There are 160 days left in the year.

In 1866, Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.

In 1911, Yale University history professor Hiram Bingham III found the “Lost City of the Incas,” Machu Picchu, in Peru.

In 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River. An estimated 844 people died in the disaster.

In 1937, the state of Alabama dropped charges against four of the nine young Black men accused of raping two white women in the “Scottsboro Case.”

In 1959, during a visit to Moscow, Vice President Richard Nixon engaged in his famous “Kitchen Debate” with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.

In 1974, the US Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.

In 1975, an Apollo spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific, completing a mission that included the first docking with a Soyuz capsule from the Soviet Union.

In 1998, the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” starring Tom Hanks and directed by Steven Spielberg, was released.

In 2010, a stampede inside a tunnel crowded with techno music fans left 21 people dead and more than 500 injured at the famed Love Parade festival in western Germany.

In 2019, in a day of congressional testimony, Robert Mueller dismissed President Trump’s claim of “total exoneration” in Mueller’s probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Last year, Pope Francis began a visit to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma.



