Two $1 million Powerball prizes claimed by Norfolk, Hadley residents

Three $1 million Powerball winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts last week for $2 a ticket.

Jan Busby of Norfolk and Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley picked up giant checks with smiles on their faces at the headquarters on Friday, according to photos released by lottery officials.

Two $1 million prizes won in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were claimed last week at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, the Massachusetts Lottery said Monday.

The Powerball website says the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 11.7 million.

Busby, the first to claim her prize, only plays a few times a year but decided to buy a ticket last week because of high jackpot numbers, she told the Massachusetts Lottery. The winning numbers she chose were the birthdays of family members, lottery officials said.

Advertisement

Busby bought her ticket at Shaw’s in Franklin, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Jan Busby of Norfolk at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. The Massachusetts Lottery

Wentworth-Cadieux claimed her prize late Friday afternoon, the statement said. She chose the numbers 7 and 11, after the convenience store chain and used race car numbers 10, 13, and 24, officials said.

She plans to use her money to buy a summer home.

Wentworth-Cadieux bought her ticket at Pride Station & Store in Hadley, the statement said.

Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. The Massachusetts Lottery

The third winning ticket was sold at Global Montello in Waltham, the statement said. The third winner’s identity was not announced Monday.

Each of the three retailers who sold the winning tickets will receive a $10,000 bonus, the statement said.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, and the Powerball was 24.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.