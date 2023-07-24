Victim in fatal Jamaica Plain shooting identified as 45-year-old neighborhood man

Dante Webb, 45, of Jamaica Plain, was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting last week in the Boston neighborhood, police said in a statement Monday.
On July 18 at around 1:39 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot near 159 Forest Hills St., Boston police said.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470, call the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Advertisement
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.