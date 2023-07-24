We lost Sydney to old age recently and, though the grieving was tough, we pat her picture daily and laugh at our memories of her snoring, jumping at frisbees, relishing her food, tearing around in the snow, and gamboling along our beaches.

We got a rescue dog right away. Sydney, a beagle-blue heeler puppy, could fit in a shoe box. She joined our family, taking to training and playing and sleeping with ease, and she grew into a real pal.

Fifteen years ago we moved to Tiverton from northern Virginia. For the first eight years, my wife Joyce traveled to and fro for her law firm work in Washington, D.C. In those early years, we learned independence and the joy of monthly reunions, listening and sharing discoveries and stories as never before.

Unlike our cat Misty, Sydney never turned to the TV, much preferring her toys and our attentions. She barked loud welcomes whenever people came by, and then was so happy with their pats and voices. What is it exactly about dogs that steals our hearts and deepen our spirits? It can’t be the shedding and the walks in the snow and rain. But the love they learn and share is often just what we need in good times and bad. We bring them joy, too.

The beagle sweetness and the heeler rambunctiousness seemed to combine perfectly in Sydney. She was calm in the house and a house-a-fire outside. She could wear out any arm playing ball and then flop on the lawn or a cushion for a break. She knew lots of words, so many that we sometimes spelled ideas to one another about activities that would involve her. Our grief at her death was perhaps magnified by Sydney’s seeming to love us both equally.

I always waited until the day before to tell Sydney that Joyce was coming home. At the news, Sydney would race to the window nearest the driveway and squeal in anticipation. The next day, Joyce would call from the car 10 miles out, giving me time to get the leash on Sydney and take her out the back and around to the front. Sydney knew the car’s unique sound and would go into high gear herself, so anxious to see her mom. At the first sign of the opened car door, Sydney would jump up in her dazzling greeting and then race around the vehicle several times.

There are loads of good dogs out there to be sure. But we will never lose our gratitude that this one seemed to choose us, becoming such a connected and central part of our family. She buoyed our lives here in the Ocean State, and still gladdens our hearts.

Will Newman is a former Nepal Peace Corps volunteer and country director. He later lad an international consulting firm in Washington, D.C., and before retiring to Rhode Island, spent a dozen years as a residential remodeler.